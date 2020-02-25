BLACKSTONE – Buddy Stevens never uses his phone while he's driving. If it rings while he's behind the wheel, he waits until he arrives at his destination before he even picks it up.
“I have no tolerance for people who text or talk on their phones while they're driving 80 miles per hour on the highway,” says Stevens, a Blackstone resident. “As far as I'm concerned it's no better than drinking and driving. Either way you're distracted and not paying attention to your surroundings.”
Stevens and a handful of motorists interviewed Friday outside the Park 'n Shop supermarket on Main Street say that Massachusetts' new “hands-free” law, which goes into effect Sunday, can't come faster. The law prohibits operators of motor vehicles from using any electronic device, including mobile telephones, unless the device is used in hands-free mode.
Signed by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker in November, the law is intended to reduce the number of people injured or killed because of distracted driving, and levies penalties that will be enforced by local and state police.
Massachusetts now joins at least 20 other states - including Rhode Island and other New England states - that have banned the use of hand-held devices. Distracted driving was blamed for nearly 4,000 motorist deaths nationwide in 2016, according to AAA Southern New England, including 45 fatalities on Bay State roads.
“The hands-free law is a great idea and should have happened years ago,” says Stevens. “Hopefully, this will cut down on distracted driving and help save lives.”
“I think it's a good idea. It's going to make the roads safer,” said Maureen Piette, also of Blackstone. “You can't do two things at once. You can't be checking your phone for messages while you're driving.”
Under the new law, drivers can touch their phones once to activate hands-free mode, and they can use one earphone or earbud. They can also touch the phone to control GPS apps like Waze, as long as the phone is in a holder, such as on the dashboard or windshield, rather than in their hand. But touching the phone is banned for all other uses, including texting, emailing, video, games, and the internet.
Massachusetts State Police will have extra patrols enforcing the law as it is rolled out, but said there will be a grace period until March 21, where drivers will not be penalized for using their phones. After that, first-time offenders will be fined $100. A second offense will result in a $250 fine and a mandatory distracted driving educational program. Third offenses will receive a $500 fine, an insurance surcharge, and a mandatory distracted driving educational program.
“The Massachusetts State Police and local police departments will roll extra patrols to kick off enforcement of the hands-free law,” said Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police. “But our hope is that all drivers will comply with this important law and keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel. There is nothing on your screen that is worth your life or the life of another.”
The new law permits the use of electronic devices if they are being used in response to an emergency, necessary for first responders to do their jobs. It also permits use if operators are stationary and not in active lanes of travel.
“Distracted driving kills an average of nine people and injures over 1,000 people a day across the United States, that’s a huge number,” added MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “In Massachusetts, that number is 25 fatalities and 237 serious injuries that were caused by motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers each year between 2015 and 2018.”
Craig Wilson of Woonsocket says he's glad Massachusetts is following Rhode Island's lead in adopting the hands-free law. Rhode Island's law has been on the books since 2018.
“It's a sensible law and I think it will cut down on distracted driving accidents as long as the police enforce it,” Wilson said.
“I see kids in the rear view mirror texting all the time while they're are driving and it makes me mad,” said Charlene Rothrock of Millville. “Not only are they risking other people's lives, they're risking their own lives. Everyone drives too fast these days and when you're driving fast and talking on the phone that's a recipe for disaster.”
A public safety awareness campaign launched last week in Worcester that encourages residents to avoid both distracted driving and distracted walking in order to reduce motor vehicle crashes and increase pedestrian safety. The launch coincides with the implementation of the hands-free driving law.
“Eyes Up, Phones Down Worcester” was created by a partnership that includes the City of Worcester, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, the Worcester Police Department, the Worcester Public Schools and the Safe Roads Alliance.
“We want to encourage people to make smart decisions on the road, including putting the phone down while driving, being alert while walking and taking care around others sharing the roadway,” said Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. “Taking the simple step to keep your eyes up and put your phones down will help make us all safer.”
Over the next year, these groups will work together to spread this message on social media, within the schools and by partnering with other businesses and organizations throughout the city of Worcester.
The Worcester Police Crime Analysis Unit determined that in 2019 there were 267 pedestrian crashes in Worcester, five of which were fatal.
On Friday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued a reminder to motorists that the statewide hands-free law goes into effect this Sunday.
“Our administration is committed to keeping Massachusetts roads safe, and we urge all drivers to pay attention when they are behind the wheel,” Baker said. “This law holds drivers accountable for keeping their focus on the road while being aware of the vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists around them and we are pleased that it will take effect this week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.