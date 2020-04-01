Town officials in Bellingham and Uxbridge are reporting increases in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. In Uxbridge, the number of people confirmed to have the new coronavirus jumped from two on March 24 to seven on Tuesday.
As of yesterday, there were 10 confirmed cases in Bellingham, and one confirmed case each in Blackstone and Millville.
According to Bellingham town health officials, after cases are confirmed, public health officials begin the process of identifying all of the case-patient’s contacts to notify them of their exposure. When a person tests positive the results automatically populate into the Massachusetts Virtual Epidemiological Network system, which automatically notified a town’s health board. Town health officials then contact and interview the person who has tested positive.
Persons who test positive are placed in isolation and monitored. Individuals who may have been exposed are identified and contacted and given recommendations on what to do. Persons exposed to the virus are placed in quarantine for 14 days and monitored for symptoms.
The process used by local communities has been recommended by the Massachusetts Department of Health and is being followed all over the state. Due to HIPPA requirements, towns are not allowed to release any additional information about case patients to the general public.
In Uxbridge, a CodeRED message was issued Tuesday morning advising residents of that town’s seventh confirmed case.
Last week, the Uxbridge Town Hall was closed to allow employees to work remotely.
The Board of Health also issued an order prohibiting groups of more than 10 from gathering on town property. Signs have been posted on town-owned parks and open spaces and the Uxbridge police are enforcing the order.
Uxbridge Health Director Kristin Black said the town has updated its coronavirus-specific web page to make it easier to navigate.
Police Chief Marc Montminy said local business, including Koopman Lumber, BJ’s Warehouse and Onsite Computers, have donated personal protection equipment to the Police Department.
Town Administrator Steve Sette said the interdepartmental emergency response team is working and communicating together every day.
“Kristin Black has been doing an outstanding job as have Chief Montminy and Fire Chief (Tom) Dion,” he said. Leadership is about making choices and that’s what this team is doing. We’re doing what’s best for the town and we will continue to do that throughout this process.”
Selectmen Chairman Brian Butler said the town’s main focus is to get information to residents.
“Getting the proper information out to our residents is critical because it helps put people at ease as we face some of the unknowns of this virus,” he said. “We need to stay on top of our game.”
Follow Joseph Fitzgerald on Twitter @jofitz7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.