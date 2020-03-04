On a big election day like Tuesday's Massachusetts presidential primary, Millville Town Clerk Diane Lockwood doesn't fret about electronic voting machines potentially malfunctioning or failed reporting apps like the one responsible for the Iowa caucus fiasco last month.
That's because in Millville, where 2,000 residents were registered to vote in yesterday's primary, they still do it the old-fashioned way: hand-counted ballots.
Most cities and towns in Massachusetts use optical scan ballots, but in Millville paper ballots are tallied by hand, and after 103 years of doing it that way, there has never been a problem – ever.
“Our record of accuracy has been amazing,” says Lockwood, who was overseeing Tuesday's Super Tuesday voting at St. Augustine Church hall, where there was a steady stream of voters casting their votes for who they want to see on the November ballot.
“Because of the size of the town and the fact we only have 2,000 registered voters, I don't see us switching to electronic voting machines any time soon,” she said.
Fourteen states voted in yesterday's 2020 Democratic presidential primary, including Massachusetts, where voters in Bellingham, Blackstone, Millville and Uxbridge were coming out in big numbers.
On the Democratic ballot, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was hoping to come out on top in her home state against candidates Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Mike Bloomberg. On the Republican ballot, former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld is seeking the Republican Party's presidential nomination against President Donald Trump.
“Trump all the way,” said Ken Guillette, who cast his ballot yesterday at the Uxbridge gymnasium on Capron Street. “If it comes down to to socialism versus capitalism, Trump is going to win.”
“Elizabeth Warren,” shouted a passerby, who overheard Guillette's comment.
When asked why he voted for Warren, the man shouted “because she's great and she'll be a great president.”
“We had 400 voters within two hours after the polls opened,” said Uxbridge Town Clerk Kelly Cote, adding the high interest in the election coupled with yesterday's unseasonably warm weather could see a voter turnout of more than 35 percent.
Several honors students in the civics and government program at Uxbridge High School were on hand to direct voters to the polls and handout “I Voted” sticker to voters as they exited the polls.
Taking advantage of the steady stream of voters were Kathy Kroll and Ann Schavone of VFW Post 1385 in Uxbridge, who were handing out silk poppies to honor and memorialize soldiers who gave their lives to protect the country’s freedom.
In neighboring Blackstone, the polls were a beehive of activity at noontime, as voters streamed into the polls at the Municipal Center.
“It's an exciting primary,” said Precinct 3 voter Mary Vicaro. “I'm surprised how face the Democratic the race changed in just the past couple of days with Buttigieg and Klobuchar suspending their campaigns.”
Millville has 2,000 registered voters, including 368 Democrats; 288 Republicans; and 1,508 unenrolled.
Within a couple of hours of the polls opening, more than 100 residents had already come through the doors to vote at the St. Augustine parish hall.
“In 2016, we had 760 voters come out,” said Lockwood. “I think we should hit that same number, if not more.”
In Bellingham, Town Clerk Lawrence J. Sposato, Jr. said voter turnout was high as of mid-day. There are roughly 9,800 registered voters in Bellingham - 21 percent are Democrat; 14 percent are Republican; and 65 percent are unenrolled.
By lunchtime, hundreds of voters had already cast ballots in Bellingham.
“Surprisingly, it's more than I thought it would be,” said Sposato, adding 1,800 voters, including early voters and absentee voters, had cast ballots in Bellingham by 1:30 p.m.
Unofficial election results last night show Joe Biden the top vote getter in Blackstone, Millville and Urbridge.
Uxbridge:
*Biden - 853
Sanders - 611
Warren - 309
Bloomberg - 242
Millville:
*Biden - 172
Sanders - 139
Bloomberg - 48
Warren - 41
Blackstone:
*Biden - 462
Sanders - 331
Warren - 164
Bloomberg - 143
