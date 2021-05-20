WOONSOCKET — Did one or more of your loved ones die as a result of COVID-19?
If the answer is “yes,” Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt has some news that can ease the financial burden of the loss.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering to help with funeral costs, and the mayor is laying out the steps families need to follow in order to seek assistance – up to $9,000 per burial.
“It has been hard enough for our Woonsocket residents to emotionally cope with the loss of a loved one due to the COVID-19 virus, but adding the financial burden of a funeral has made that loss even more difficult to bear,” the mayor said. “This FEMA program will help ease some of their financial stress.”
To be eligible, the mayor said, a death must have occurred after Jan. 20, 2020 and be officially attributed to COVID-19. As a first step, applicants are required to call the FEMA Funeral Assistance Line at 844-684-6333. The line is staffed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, and it’s where the application process begins.
Callers will receive instructions on how to process funeral documents, including verification of the cause of death and funeral expenses, which must be submitted directly to FEMA.
While aid is capped at $9,000 per burial, annual income is not considered in determining how much an applicant is awarded – nor is there a deadline from FEMA on when to initiate the application.
“I urge our residents who incurred funeral expenses due to a COVID-19 death to call FEMA for financial relief,” the mayor said. “Also, if any of our residents know of family or friends who paid for COVID-19-related funeral costs, they should reach out and tell them about the FEMA program.”
All the details about the FEMA Funeral Assistance Program can be found at https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.
But the mayor offers this advisory for anyone thinking about applying: All claims must be initiated by the applicant, using the telephone. And anyone who gets a call from an individual purporting to represent FEMA without having reached out to the agency first is likely the target of a scam.
One essential for initiating an application is a death certificate affirming that COVID-19 was the cause of the death associated with the burial for which assistance is claimed. Those papers can be obtained from the city clerk’s office at City Hall, which can be reached by calling 401-767-9249, or the RI Department of Health Center for Vital Records, 401-222-5960. RIDOH can also be reached online at https://health.ri.gov.records/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.