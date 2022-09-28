WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was granted an extension on the hearing for her removal by the City Council on Monday.
Baldelli-Hunt’s attorney, Michael Lepizzera, asked the council for a one-week continuance on the hearing so that he can better prepare his response to Council member Denise Sierra’s official complaint. The new date is October 4, one week from Tuesday.
“Really, I’d probably need six months to probably respond, but I understand we have a charter provision to provide by,” he said.
The charter holds that a hearing must be held no later than 10 days after a complaint has been filed by either a council member or 50 electors, but may be extended to within 30 days of the filing date for cause. The council unanimously granted the request.
“I will say, the mayor is here tonight, and I’m making this request with her consent, but I can tell you she’s ready to go,” Lepizzera told the council. “She’s ready to tell the citizens why she should not be removed, and why the verified complaint is not valid.”
Council member Valerie Gonzales told the Call that she did not know in advance Baldelli-Hunt was planning to ask for an extension, but that she was expecting the large crowd that turned out to watch the proceedings in person.
“I heard on the radio this morning that this was going to be open to the public,” she said. “There’s a lot of frustration and people wish it didn’t get to the next level.”
She added there’s nothing more for the council to be before the next hearing other than prepare to listen to and consider all of the facts.
“We’re taking everything into consideration,” she said. She also acknowledged that if that council does vote to remove Baldelli-Hunt from office, it will only be until the second week of December, when her new term starts since she is running unopposed in the November general election. The charter holds that the council president becomes acting mayor in the case of a vacancy in the mayor’s office.
Lepizzera also provided the council’s legal representation with a list of witnesses Baldelli-Hunt wishes to call. Under the provisions of the city charter, in removal hearings, only the council has the authority to subpoena witnesses. Gonzales said she had not yet seen the list Tuesday night.
The removal hearing was already delayed by a Supreme Court injunction, which was lifted Friday after the Court denied Baldelli-Hunt’s petition for extraordinary relief. Baldelli-Hunt had argued the charter’s removal provisions, in particular the 10-day timeline, were unconstitutional and asked that the Court strike them down. The Court handed down its ruling after a full-court conference on Thursday and lifted the injunction, allowing the hearings to continue.
Sierra’s complaint, which was filed earlier this month, accuses Baldelli-Hunt of intentionally acting against city ordinances and neglecting her official duties. The nine charges contained in her complaint address multiple incidents from roughly the last two years, including the disagreement over the shade structure that was intended for the city’s animal shelter but was instead constructed at Rivers Edge Park. The most recent charge concerns the city not paying members of the police union the wage increase agreed to in their latest contract renegotiation.
