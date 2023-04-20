WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was taken to the hospital for testing after she fainted during a public event at City Hall on Thursday morning.
Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino told The Call later Thursday afternoon that she was “conscious and stable” and in the company of her mother and husband. He had no update about what may have caused her to lose consciousness earlier that morning.
Police Chief Thomas Oates, who was already in attendance at the event, was able to immediately radio for Emergency Medical Services. Rep. Steve Casey (D-Woonsocket) was one of the on-call firefighters who responded and attended to the mayor after he had made a brief appearance at the event and returned to service earlier that morning.
Baldelli-Hunt was taken out of City Hall in an ambulance and transported to the hospital.
City Council President Christopher Beauchamp told The Call he had spoken to Baldelli-Hunt at the hospital and that she sounded “somewhat upbeat but a little groggy.” He added that the tests done so far had come back normal and he expects her to return to work on Monday after taking a few sick days to recover.
“There’s a lot of stress in that job and sometimes you have to take some time off,” he said.
Both Beauchamp and D’Agostino said operations at City Hall remain status quo while Baldelli-Hunt is away.
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.