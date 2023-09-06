PAWTUCKET – Not even 30 minutes into the McCoy Stadium’s “The Final Inning” celebration/cryfest on Sunday afternoon, Mike and Lisa Sherman sat in the old visitor’s dugout down the first-base line trying to stay out of the bright sun.
When asked why they had chosen to attend the event, Lisa shook her head and said, “You’re talking to the wrong people, but there isn’t a bigger fan of the PawSox or McCoy than my son.”
She wasn’t kidding. Meet Scott Salamone, who wouldn’t have missed the event; then again, neither would wife Courtney, son Alex and their friends.
“I moved here from Milford in 2015, and I did so specifically to be close to the PawSox and McCoy,” he said while sipping a Trinity Brewhouse light lager from its beer truck located down the first-base line. “I had the opportunity to move to Warwick, but I thought, ‘Nope. No way.’ I want to be near baseball. Baseball is life.
“I’ve never been to Worcester; I won’t go,” he added. “My wife loves baseball, too, and once the PawSox moved, we thought, ‘Why go to Worcester when Fenway’s the same distance?’ We decided to get a 10-game season-ticket plan because Fenway’s the greatest place on Earth. Then again, McCoy’s the second-greatest.”
Opined Courtney, who is not shy: “People say Disney World is the happiest place in the world, but that’s a lie. It’s Fenway and McCoy. Disney is a human trap set by a mouse. We’re here because we’ve missed this place so much.”
In the interim, Scott looked at the stadium façade, with green paint crumbling off, and just said, “It’s disgusting’ it shouldn’t be in this kind of shape. What about the billionaire who wants to fix it up? Why wouldn’t the city allow that? I know about the unified high school, but I don’t want this torn down. That’s why I voted against it.
“I want this place standing. I want baseball here. I miss baseball here. The day they moved was one of the saddest days of my life. Still, my family and I wouldn’t have missed this for the world. I work retail, and Sunday’s a huge day for us, but I gave up time-and-a-half to come. I can’t imagine why they would have moved – politics, I guess. It’s so sad, but I’m glad I got one last chance to say goodbye.”
Without question, reminiscing was the theme of the day for the thousands of fans who descended on the cleaned-up but disheveled property for the final time on Sunday.
Some attended to partake in the food truck delicacies located outside in the parking lot, or beer and frozen lemonade trucks inside, or let their children play on the bouncy house, or just sway to the music provided by Pawtucket Chief Equity Leader Chachi Carvalho, who lined up both DJs and bands for the affair.
There were parents racing their young children around the bases, families walking around the outfield’s warning track and still others just peering up at the empty stands and shaking their heads in disillusionment.
“I used to live right over here on Bloomfield Street, so I used to come all the time as a kid with my grandfather, Ray Walmsley,” said Cumberland resident Sam Higgins, who attended with his spouse Beth Pacheco. “He would have done this if he was still alive, so I wasn’t going to miss it, either.
“My best memory is probably just sitting in the stands and enjoying a burger and fries and watching the game with him; we were just enjoying life,” he continued. “I also can tell you my dad would be here if he didn’t have to work. He’s told me I don’t know how many times his best memory was hitting a home run out of here when he played for Tolman.
“His name is Geoff Higgins, and he played here back in the mid-‘80s. I’m only 25, but this is so sad. I hope they don’t tear it down for the new high school. I know all my family members voted against it because they love this place.
“I’m only 25, so when they moved, it was so sad.”
Pacheco felt the same way.
“I grew up in East Providence, but we always came here as a kid; in fact, my great grandmother brought me here for her 95th birthday back in, like, 2010,” Pacheco said. “I was probably 22-23, and we had a blast. I also got my first job here – I managed the birthday party stand on the upper concourse, and it was so much fun.
“I am really sad; there are so many memories I have from being here. I know I’m going to cry when I watch the fireworks tonight.”
Not far away, Jen Harpin of Coventry posed on the pitching rubber as her sister and brother-in-law took her photo.
“I just had to do it,” she said. “What I remember most is my birthday is July 1st, so every year for as long as I can remember, my family would bring me to see the fireworks. If we couldn’t make the game for some reason, we’d still park in the area to watch them from a distance.
“I also remember when our dog, Cocoa, was on the Jumbotron in right-center field; that was in 2018. I loved the PawSox so much, and I love McCoy. This is so nostalgic – I kept telling my sister, ‘If I cry, don’t be surprised. It’s my heart breaking.’”
Just inside the gate on the first-base line, Gustavo Rosales-Diaz, 31, stood with his dad, Gustavo Rosales, and he admitted being melancholy as well.
“I grew up in Mexico City and my family moved to Norton when I was nine, but then we moved to Indiana before coming back about three years ago,” Rosales-Diaz said. “Obviously, I had heard of the PawSox when I lived in Norton, but I never actually saw a game here.”
Given that fact, he was asked why he attended.
“Because I live in Pawtucket now, and I always knew they were the hometown team and how beloved they were,” he said. “Whenever I saw the stadium, and the big photos of the players on the outside, I always knew how important they were to everybody. When they moved to Worcester, that really shook me up. I would think, ‘God, I wish they were still here!’ I would have loved to have seen a game.
“And, yes, I’m still a fan.”
Ward 2 City Councilor Mark Wildenhain hadn’t yet set foot on the field but stood just outside where the old right-field ticket sales booths used to be – anyone over 40-45 would remember those – and he explained he’s bummed about the finality of it all.
“My family members were season-ticket holders for 25 years – from my teens through my 40s,” he said, looking at the outside of the park. “I’ve still got photos of this place on a crisp fall night when they were in the playoffs, and there was a beautiful sunset. Honestly, it was the best place to be in the summer and fall.
“As a fan, when they moved, it was a sad day for the city of Pawtucket. I can honestly say I’ve only attended baseball games at McCoy and, obviously, Fenway. Just sad.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.