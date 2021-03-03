By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
CUMBERLAND – Still holding the title of the state’s Lt. Governor, Daniel J. McKee seemed already in a higher role for the state Tuesday morning as he headed into the basement of Town Hall to cast his vote in the state’s special election for seven bond questions seeking $400 million in state spending.
With Gov. Gina M. Raimondo expected to be confirmed as President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Commerce later in day and his transition to her office to follow, McKee was starting the notable day from the place he served three terms on the Cumberland Town Council and six terms as Cumberland’s mayor.
And for this visit, McKee had an entourage of transition team staffers in tow as he passed through a cluster of members of the media ready to cover his stint as a local voter.
McKee admitted he had never drawn so much attention for a trip to a polling place before but laughed it off with “but that’s good.”
Inside the poll, McKee acknowledge his absence from the building during his six years as lt. governor as he stepped before poll worker Lucille Santoro who had not met him previously.
“I’m here to vote and I’ll show you my ID, too, if you are wondering who I might be,” McKee offered.
From there was a standard check-in with McKee confirming his address at Hillside Road for Santoro and signing the scanner screen with a suitable stylus as she directed.
Then he was off to a voting kiosk where he filled out his ballot silently as the television cameras rolled and a poll manager cautioned anyone from attempting to get a view of the Lt. Governor’s ballot work.
Without much additional fanfare, McKee slipped his ballot into the scanner and then stopped briefly to chat with some of the town hall folks who came down to see him or were also serving as poll workers.
“Nice to see you Mayor,” one of the staffers said as McKee passed by and he responded with a friendly acknowledgment.
Everyone, including McKee, wore masks and the poll workers themselves had Plexiglas shields in place at their tables as a precaution against the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Outside town hall in the day’s freezing gusting winds, McKee stopped briefly to talk about the rest of his day which was to include getting his first COVID-19 vaccination shot.
“I’m going home and pick up my wife Susan now,” McKee said while explaining the couple had appointments for their shots at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.
“We went online just like we are encouraging everyone in the state to do and we’ll get vaccinated today,” McKee said.
McKee added that he also had some meetings scheduled in the afternoon on budget issues and then planned to be back at the State House – where he would later be sworn in as governor.
He also pointed to the start of his day in Cumberland, wearing a Cumberland ball cap, as an appropriate beginning for what lies ahead.
“I’m wearing my hat with pride, in fact the Town of Cumberland is really important to me now,” McKee said.
“I’ll try to do the best I can to help the state just like when I was a mayor of Cumberland,” McKee said.
As for his voting on the special election ballot, McKee also saw that as a significant step toward his new role.
“It’s a good way to start, I didn’t plan it that way, but whatever bonds get passed, I look forward to managing them,” he said.
“I think they are very important because we are resetting the state in a lot of ways, especially when we get past this COVID virus,” McKee explained.
“We are going to have to reset it economically, reset it on the school wise basis and all the health issues,” McKee said.
“So having the flexibility to invest in the state of Rhode Island that is fiscally sound and something that I have been able to do over the times that I have been in office is very important,” McKee added. “It’s a good opportunity to improve the state of Rhode Island with these bonds,” the Lt. Governor concluded.
As they left town hall after voting on Tuesday, Jim and Ethel Conway, two seniors who said they knew McKee well, predicted he would be successful in his new role at the State House.
“I think he is great, I’ve liked him for a long time,” Ethel Conway offered.
“I’ve known Danny for years, he will do OK,” Jim Conway said.
Kerri Rossi, a Board of Canvassers clerk, said she was also pleased with McKee’s pending promotion.
“He’s going to do a great job. He’s certainly got the support of Cumberland for sure,” Rossi said.
Rossi said she had worked at Town Hall when McKee was mayor and described him as an “excellent” chief executive.
“He’s very support of the staff and he can do the job, absolutely,” Rossi said.
Another longtime town hall employee, Monica Brady agreed with that view.
“He’s going to do a great job,” Rossi said. “I’ve pretty much known Dan my whole life and he is a wonderful, wonderful person,” Rossi said.
