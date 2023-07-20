By Stella Lorence
WASHINGTON D.C. – Rhode Island will receive $112 million in federal funds to spend on laying broadband infrastructure and rehabbing or building multipurpose community facilities.
Sen. Jack Reed, Rep. Seth Magaziner and Gov. Dan McKee joined representatives from the White House on a virtual call to make the announcement on Tuesday. The funding comes from the federal Capital Projects Fund, which falls under the same American Rescue Plan Act pandemic-recovery law that has pumped millions of dollars into state programs and local governments.
“This is an example of how you build the economy by helping working people,” Magaziner said.
McKee said $25 million will be distributed through the ConnectRI Broadband Development Program, a competitive grant program that will fund “last mile” broadband infrastructure projects to directly connect houses and businesses. The state estimates the project will connect 7,500 homes and businesses and serve about a third of locations lacking high-speed internet access in the state.
“As we know, broadband is essential in the 21st century,” McKee said. “We’re going to make sure that our underserved areas are connected.”
The Capital Projects Fund requirement for broadband infrastructure is “100 symmetrical,” meaning 100 megabits per second for both uploads and downloads, said Joseph Wender, director of the CPF. That usually means providing service through fiber optic cables, but the Treasury Department encourages all states to consider all providers
and any “creative, out-of-the-box” options, he said.
Gene Sperling, an American Rescue Plan coordinator and senior advisor to the President, said the broadband funding fits into President Joseph Biden’s broader agenda of harnessing both private and public spending. “Bidenomics,” he said, is about “having those public investments that, instead of crowding out private investments, crowds in private investments.”
Any private service providers who receive a piece of the state’s $25 million grant are required to participate in an affordability program run through the Federal Communications Commission, which offers a monthly discount up to $30 per month for eligible households.
The other $81 million portion of the funding will go toward a formula grant program to construct or rehabilitate multipurpose community facilities where people can go to access the internet and receive educational services, job-training and healthcare through targeted programs.
Sperling said the combination of planned broadband infrastructure and multipurpose facilities made McKee’s applications for the funding stand out as particularly “thoughtful.”
