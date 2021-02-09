Diossa Honored

Central Falls Mayor James Diossa speaks to the audience at the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council's annual awards ceremony.

PROVIDENCE -- Incoming Governor Dan McKee’s transition team released the names of authenticated applicants for the position of Lieutenant Governor.

 
“I am heartened by the response we received from Rhode Islanders who are interested in getting involved to strengthen our state,” said McKee. “I thank them for sharing their unique perspectives on how the Lieutenant Governor position can help move Rhode Island forward as we roll out vaccines and rebuild our economy.” 
 
McKee will address filling the lieutenant governor’s position after he is sworn in as Governor.
 
Applicants: 

Robert Albanese

Dana Amore

Ray Berberick

Elizabeth Beretta-Perik

James Black

Maria Bucci

John Bushee

John Carlevale, Sr.

Dylan Conley

Caswell Cooke

Daniel Cooke

Marco Cross

Christopher Curran

Michelle David

T.J. Del Santo

Andrew Demosthenous

Michael DeRobbio

Grace Diaz

James Diossa

Louis DiPalma

Shirley Francis-Fraser

Joanne Giannini

Jared Goodwin

Alan Gustafson

William Guthrie

Jake Hall

Robert Hamel

Jeffery Hutton

David Iwuc

Paul Kluk

Robert Lafleur

Jason Lavimodiere

Ted LeBlond

Tracy Loignon

Michael Mancuso

Mathew Mannix

Ray Mathieu

Sabina Matos

Kyle McCurdy

Rachael McIntosh

Timothy Meyers

Donna Nesselbush

Camille Nixon

Keith Oliveira

Michael Payette

Lisa Pelosi

Michael Pisaturo

Riley Rancourt

Lisa Ranglin

Aaron Regunberg

Jonathan Riccitelli

Spencer Rickert

Michael Riley

Christopher Rock

Peter Russo

Matthew Santos

Donald Sherman

Stuart Spitalnic

Christopher Stanley

Anastasia Williams

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.