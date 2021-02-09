PROVIDENCE -- Incoming Governor Dan McKee’s transition team released the names of authenticated applicants for the position of Lieutenant Governor.
Robert Albanese
Dana Amore
Ray Berberick
Elizabeth Beretta-Perik
James Black
Maria Bucci
John Bushee
John Carlevale, Sr.
Dylan Conley
Caswell Cooke
Daniel Cooke
Marco Cross
Christopher Curran
Michelle David
T.J. Del Santo
Andrew Demosthenous
Michael DeRobbio
Grace Diaz
James Diossa
Louis DiPalma
Shirley Francis-Fraser
Joanne Giannini
Jared Goodwin
Alan Gustafson
William Guthrie
Jake Hall
Robert Hamel
Jeffery Hutton
David Iwuc
Paul Kluk
Robert Lafleur
Jason Lavimodiere
Ted LeBlond
Tracy Loignon
Michael Mancuso
Mathew Mannix
Ray Mathieu
Sabina Matos
Kyle McCurdy
Rachael McIntosh
Timothy Meyers
Donna Nesselbush
Camille Nixon
Keith Oliveira
Michael Payette
Lisa Pelosi
Michael Pisaturo
Riley Rancourt
Lisa Ranglin
Aaron Regunberg
Jonathan Riccitelli
Spencer Rickert
Michael Riley
Christopher Rock
Peter Russo
Matthew Santos
Donald Sherman
Stuart Spitalnic
Christopher Stanley
Anastasia Williams
