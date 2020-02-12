From left, Roland Fernandes, owner of Broaster House and Sandy Gamache, head server, show the plaque the restaurant received for its participation in the Milk Fund paper bottle campaign, fundraising that helped push the 2019 Milk Fund Drive’s final tally to $55,400. The Broaster House came in tied for fourth place in the paper bottle contest run by Bill Schneck and Gary Lapierre which drew a total of 14 participating area businesses.