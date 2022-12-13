PROVIDENCE – The 23-year-old man who set three fires inside a Woonsocket mill in 2019 will serve five years in federal prison and pay a fine of over $330,000, the federal court in Providence announced Monday.
Chief Justice John McConnell sentenced Jacob Lahousse to the mandatory minimum prison time for the crime of arson, to which Lahousse pleaded guilty in September, according to court documents.
Lahousse was arrested in December of 2019. He admitted to breaking into the mill building on Hazel Street in April 2019, which houses Sport Systems Custom Bag Corporation. Inside, he set fire to a desktop computer and some fabric on the basement level, and to a loveseat in a first-floor office.
The smoke detectors triggered the overhead sprinkler system and alerted the Woonsocket Fire Department, which responded around 1:30 in the morning and extinguished the fires. Investigators also observed evidence of forced entry, smashed computers, ransacked offices and attempted forced entry into a safe, according to court documents. Lahousse had also taken a family photo from one office and left a note reading, “in case you decide 2 call the feds I got pics of the fam,” according to court documents.
Lahousse was eventually identified through video surveillance footage and by members of the public, including his family. He was indicted by a grant jury in December of 2019. After four months of detainment, a magistrate judge ordered Lahousse released with certain conditions, including residency in transitional housing.
Lahousse violated the conditions of his supervised release multiple times, “including multiple instances of being untruthful regarding his use of illegal substances, violating his terms of home detention, and deceiving behavior on his urine test,” according to the prosecution’s sentencing memo. The violations led the magistrate judge to order GPS monitoring.
In April of 2021, Lahousse was “terminated” from his transitional housing program for sneaking a woman into his room who was found dead the next morning of a suspected overdose, according to court documents. After that, he was transferred to the Wyatt Detention Center, where he also got in trouble for tattooing himself inside his cell and possessing a manufactured weapon.
The prosecution’s sentencing memo argued that the recommended sentence of five months in federal prison plus three years of supervised release and a fine of $333,333 balanced the seriousness of the crime, Lahousse’s history, the need to protect the public and the need to provide Lahousse with mental health and drug treatment.
“Since his arrest, the defendant has not been deterred from engaging in criminal and other dangerous conduct and his actions underscore the need to protect the public from additional crimes committed by him,” the prosecution wrote. “A sentence of 60 months will both provide the deterrence needed to ensure he does not continue to engage in criminal conduct and protect the public from further crimes of the defendant.”
The prosecution also argued that the fact that Lahousse set three fires instead of one indicates intention to cause “significant damage” to the building, and that his note “in case you decide 2 call the feds” shows he knew that arson was a federal crime.
The amount of the fine – $333,333 – represents the costs paid by an insurance company to restore the fire damage and losses to Sports Systems Custom Bag Corporation, according to the sentencing memo.
By Stella Lorence
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.