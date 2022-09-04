MILLVILLE – Grace Hood Burns, a Millville native who was known and loved in the community for her active lifestyle and friendly demeanor, died Wednesday at the age of 101.
“She really was a wonderful, wonderful person,” said Lois Salome, a longtime friend of Burns.
The two friends met about 75 years ago when Salome first moved to Millville, to the same street Burns lived on. Burns lived her whole life in the house where she was born, and at age 101, she was still speeding from room to room to show off the photos and other mementos she’d collected over the years.
“She was a brisk walker,” Salome said. “You would never, never give her over 100.”
Salome said Burns stuck to strict routines, one of the most important of which was her twice weekly bowling practice. She played in two leagues at Sparetime in Whitinsville, and was also known to grace the softball fields in Bellingham and Blackstone. She would often drop her chores to play pickup games with the neighborhood kids and her grandchildren in the large field across from her house.
Burns was also known as a talented singer and song-writer. She performed an original song called “The Memory Song” for Millville’s centennial celebration.
“She opened the show singing a capella on a blank space in front of the curtain with an original song she wrote about growing up in Millville, and she did it after burying her oldest daughter earlier that week,” Salome said, adding that Burns’s grandchildren performed it with her.
“They did not back out, they did it. That’s the kind of person she was.”
Salome said one of the things she remembers about Burns was that she always called Salome’s brother by his family nickname, “Butchie.” Even years later, Burns refused to call him by his “adult name.”
“She is the only one who gets away with calling him Butchie,” Salome said. “She never, ever gave it up. She knew he got a kick out of it and that’s why she did it.”
Because of the pandemic, Burns’s 100th birthday was done as a drive-by parade while she sat out on her porch, but Salome said she was happy she could do her 101st birthday in-person. Living to be 101 left Burns in the position of matriarch to a sprawling family that includes three living children, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and many more nieces and nephews.
“Every kid growing up should have that kind of memory of an older person” Salome said. “Somebody that you remember the way you remember her.”
Burns’s funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 7 at 11:00 a.m. in the Holt Funeral Home on South Main Street in Woonsocket.
