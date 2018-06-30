MILLVILLE — The Millville Senior Center on Prospect Street has closed its doors.
Town officials this week made the decision to close the facility and eliminate the position of the senior center director, which was held by Jill Anderson, effective immediately.
The Senior Center is the latest town-funded service to be eliminated after special election voters on June 19 voted to reject a $1 million Proposition 2½ operational override to fund town operations and maintain local services next year. As a result, town curbside trash and recycling pickup in Millville will also end July 1, which means town residents will have to hire their own trash hauler.
In addition, Town Clerk Diane Lockwood’s salary has been reduced and she will only be available to the public one day a week on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The town has also eliminated stipends for members of town boards and commissions and will not fill vacant positions.
Town officials are also in discussions with National Grid to turn off streetlights. The town has 140 municipal streetlights and the plan is to turn off some of those to save money.
The senior center was open three days a week on Mondays, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m and offered services that included, among other things, health screenings, fuel assistance, fitness classes, computer training, social activities and transportation to medical appointments.
Lunches were provided every Thursday for a nominal fee and the center had three volunteer van drivers to take seniors to medical appointments.
As for the Millville Free Public Library, that facility may stay open for now, but for only eight hours a week. The Library Board of Trustees has indicated that there may be enough funds in the library budget and volunteers to keep the facility open indefinitely, but there is a question as to whether that would be allowed because the town’s solicitor and insurance carrier have expressed concerns about volunteers taking over operations of town facilities.
Town Administrator Jennifer Callahan says she is continuing to have dialogue with the Board of Library Trustees to discuss those concerns.
The override was being sought by the selectmen and Finance Committee as part of a strategic financial plan to right-size the budget and reset the tax rate to address ongoing operational deficits and balance the budget. The town is facing a massive $310,284 structural deficit due to continued use of one-time revenues to fund increases to the school budget.
The Finance Committee had proposed two town operating budgets at the annual town meeting on May 14 – an override-contingent budget of $6,3343,733 and a $6,183,222 budget with no override – depending on the outcome of the override vote.
With the $6,183,222 budget with no override now in play, officials must make further cuts in the budget to close the deficit. To do that, the town – in addition to eliminating trash service, closing the Senior Center and turning off some streetlights – may also have to layoff essential personnel, including police officers, firefighters and town hall staff.
The override would have permanently added $1 million to the town’s tax levy, which would have resulted in a total tax increase of approximately $1,415 over a period of eight years for the average $250,000 single-family household.
Callahan says while the cuts and elimination of services have been painful, the town has a fiduciary responsibility to balance the budget.
“We’ve said all along that there would be consequences to this, but we’re also working hard to figure out how we can generate revenue,” she said. “I’m hoping we can all take a pause and take a deep breath. I’m asking everyone to be patient and understanding because there is a lot of uncertainty. I’m confident we will all do our best and get through this.”
