MILLVILLE – It won't be the traditional way the community votes on the budget and other important town business, but it will still be democracy in action when Millville voters gather tonight for the town's first-ever outdoor annual town meeting.
The town is moving its annual town meeting outdoors to comply with social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of holding the meeting in the Millville Elementary School auditorium, the meeting will be held outdoors under a tent on the school ball field. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m., an hour earlier than previous year meetings.
There are 11 articles on the warrant, including the town operating budget for next fiscal year.
“The annual town meeting is the time of year when people get to come out and have their voices heard, appropriate the budget and vote on things that matter to our town,” said Town Moderator Jackie Lima. “In order for this to be democracy in its truest form, all members of the community must be invited and feel comfortable. Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic, many people in our town feel unsafe about coming.”
Lima said in consultation with the Board of Health and Board of Selectmen, she has come up with a way to conduct the meeting within appropriate public health guidelines.
“We are taking this seriously and I've put together a team to help advise me on precautions we can take and changes we can make to make sure all residents can feel safe,” she said.
Lima is asking anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or those who may have had contact over the past 14 days with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to stay home. She is also asking that, if possible, children and other non-voting members of the family stay at home.
Tonight, all voters are asked to arrive early for check-in so the meeting can begin on time. Also, all attendees are required to wear a face mask for the duration of the meeting.
Here's how the new socially-distant annual town meeting will work:
Voters arriving at the school will be asked to park in the school parking lot as usual and then follow the paved path - not the wooded path - towards the ball field. There will be two check-in stations manned by tellers, which will be clearly marked so that voters know which line to get into.
The check-in tellers will be behind plexiglass and hand sanitizer dispensers will be available.
After checking in, voters will proceed to the field where greeters will hand out the warrant and other town meeting materials. Voters will then follow the arrows marked in the grass.
A tent will be set up to provide shade and bottled water will be available.
Chairs will be set up six feet apart and will be wiped down with sanitizer before voters arrive.
Lima says there will be a special seating section for those voters who can't wear a face mask for medical reasons, as well as a special section for non-voters. There will also be people available to those who require handicap assistance.
A microphone will be available for those voters who wish to speak. The microphone will be sanitized between each speaker.
Instead of yelling 'yea or nay” during a vote, voters will be given colored cards, which they will raise in the air to indicate their vote.
After the meeting, voters will exit the ball field row by row.
“We really hope that based on these procedures and the accommodations we've made, that we can have a safe and successful town meeting,” Lima said.
Follow Joseph Fitzgerald on Twitter @jofitz7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.