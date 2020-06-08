By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – State Rep. Michael Morin is about to divorce himself from politics to get active in another venerable institution – marriage.
The ex-firefighter who won Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s former House seat over six years ago has announced he won’t seek reelection this November, saying he’s looking forward to tying the knot with his fiancee, Darlene Boudreau.
They’ve already put off their planned marriage once because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I got into politics because I had the time,” Morin said in a statement released through the legislative press bureau. “But now I want to use my time to focus on the next chapter of my life with my fiancée, Darlene Boudreau, which includes working on our wedding plans for next year, due to COVID postponing our wedding this year. This new chapter of our lives is extremely exciting.”
A Democrat, Morin has represented District 49 in the House since early 2014, after winning a special election to fill Baldelli-Hunt’s former seat in February of that year.
Morin said it has been “an honor and a privilege” to serve his constituents at the State House, calling it “a great experience” to work on issues that have improved the quality of their lives.
One accomplishment Morin said he’s proud of was providing Rhode Islanders with millions in tax relief as a major proponent of the phaseout of the car tax. During the last three years, the move has resulted in the reduction of $5.4 million to the city’s vehicle owners. Other high points on his resume include having successfully advocated for a $12 million increase in aid to the Woonsocket Education Department and, more recently, serving as the sponsor of a bill allowing small brewers to sell more off-premises products.
“I have also focused on helping small businesses, especially those in the growing brewery and distillery industries,” Morin said.
Morin was the sponsor of a 2017 measure prohibiting the use of cancer-causing chemicals in the manufacture, sale and distribution of upholstered children’s products for the home.
A former member of the Woonsocket Fire Department, Morin retired as a captain in 2018 after 31 years. During his time as a firefighter, Morin also served as an assistant deputy state fire marshal and as president of the Woonsocket firefighters union Local 732.
Morin, 49, is a graduate of Woonsocket High School, where his late father, George Morin, once served as principal. Morin holds an associate’s degree in fire science from the Community College of Rhode Island.
Since January, he’s been working as an environmental safety specialist at the Lifespan network of hospitals, which includes Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.