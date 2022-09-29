By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
WOONSOCKET – The city’s classic car cruise nights at Market Square wrapped up on Monday with a big turnout of the best of the vintage cars people love to see and reminisce over.
City Human Service Director Linda Plays, found working the sign up table at the city’s Market Square parking lot, said a good crowd of car watchers and classic car owners showed up for the evening event.
“This is the finale and this was the first time we filled the parking lot completely,” Plays said.
“I stopped counting at 85 classic cars and trucks,” Plays added.
The night’s classic car display also featured music offered up by “Cruisin’ Bruce Palmer,” an iconic Rhode Island oldies DJ and a line-up of six food trucks, Plays pointed out.
“It’s an event that brings people together in multiple ways, great music, classic cars and trucks and food trucks,” Plays said. “Anyone coming down can find a variety of activities to enjoy,” the city director added.
Woonsocket Fire Lt. Jon Zelinski was found completing a safety check through the venue with department Privates Nick Lanctot and Christopher Laprade as the department has done for each of the events held through the summer.
“It’s a good event for us to meet people and get out in the community,” Zelinski said.
“It’s a beautiful night, too, the weather couldn’t be better,” the firefighter added.
Robert Picard, a retired local registered nurse and nursing administrator, and his wife, Suzanne, stopped by the car show for its memories of great old cars.
“I’m looking for a 1954 Chevy because I had one of them when I got out of the Navy,” Picard explained.
The car was a solid one and Picard recalled having a few accidents with the vehicle and having it easily fixed each time.
“You could get them fixed in those days,” Picard said of the sturdy-built vehicles.
Picard credited Plays and the city’s staff for putting on a great event when the car shows are held.
“We’re here all the time,” Suzanne added.
While Suzanne went along for a stroll through the cars, Picard said he would next have to treat his wife to their traditional post event treat, ice cream.
“We always go to Cumberland to get something at the Ice Cream Machine,” Picard noted.
Raymond Cartier of Burrillville was among those displaying a classic car at the show, his red 1964 Ford Thunderbird.
Cartier actually got the car as a gift from a friend who also collects cars and then put it back into display-worthy shape.
“I’ve been a mechanic my whole life and I have several other cars, too,” Cartier noted.
“I have 12 vehicles that are registered and on the pavements,” the car collector added.
Cartier’s collection includes motorcycles and two special Indian bikes, one from 1947 and the other from 1948.
When he started restoring the first of his classic vehicles, Cartier spent years on the project.
“I was married and I had kids and I didn’t have the money to spend on it,” Cartier said.
Eventually, he was able to update a number of cars including the Thunderbird, which he is still working on to complete.
“I just got a good used rear bumper that I am going to install,” Cartier. That project would be cheaper than having the old bumper re-chromed, Cartier noted.
The final show also drew retired Halliwell Elementary School Principal Eugene Peloquin, who served as a captain in the U.S. Navy, and his daughter, Christine Peloquin.
“I’m going to look over the old cars,” Peloquin said as he entered the parking lot wearing his USS Fiske Navy cap.
“It was my first ship after OCS,” Peloquin said of the ship’s emblem on his hat. The Fiske, built at the Bath Iron Works in Maine, was a Gearing class destroyer, DDR-842, Peloquin added.
His daughter said the pair were just out to enjoy the evening.
“I just wanted to get my dad a little exercise and go for a walk,” Christine Peloquin said.
Plays said the city plans to bring the shows back again next year.
“I’ve been doing them for 20 years and so it’s a very special event to me and it is a special event that people love,” Plays said.
