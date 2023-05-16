WOONSOCKET – A state Senate legislative grant from the current session of the General Assembly is once again helping local public school fifth graders to learn the history of their city and the people who emigrated to live and work here.
The funding was presented by Woonsocket state Senators Melissa A. Murray, D-District 24 (Woonsocket and North Smithfield), and Roger A. Picard, D-Dist. 20 (Woonsocket and Cumberland), and both stopped by the Museum last week to drop off the Senate’s check.
“This grant is for our Woonsocket Proud program which we do each year for 5th graders in the Woonsocket school district,” Anne Conway, Museum director, said of the state’s contribution.
The students, about 450 in all, were able to tour the Museum over the course of two months and participate in an educational activity at no charge to their schools, Conway noted.
The Museum normally charges school classes – some coming in from around Rhode Island as well as Massachusetts and Connecticut—a fee for the museum tours and activities, Conway added.
Rachael Guadagni, the Museum’s family and youth education coordinator, works with the students during their visits on projects that highlight what people making a journey to work in Woonsocket experienced when they packed up to leave their homes in Canada and other areas.
“We did a suitcase activity with them where they investigate the objects in a suitcase to discover some information about the families who may have owned those suitcases,” Guadagni explained.
“And we have them reflect on their own lives and what they would do if they had to move to a new country,” Guadagni added.
The visiting Woonsocket 5th graders get passes to return to the
Museum and in the past, before the pandemic, the Museum also put on a Woonsocket Proud art and essay contest that the students worked on at their local schools.
“We work very closely with the teachers and we get feedback from them as to what is possible. Since the pandemic we’ve had to adjust things with that,” Conway noted.
The students have been working hard on their regular subjects to make up for lost time during the pandemic and haven’t been able to take on extra work just yet, according to Conway.
“But I think they get a lot out this day in the field rather than learning in books,” Conway said of the students’ Museum experience.
As part of the suitcase project, groups of students are given either a suitcase from a French-Canadian family or Jewish-German family that they may have brought to Woonsocket when arriving here in the last century.
“We have the kids look through the items and see if they can discover their family’s country of origin, their religion, their socio-economic status, what they do for a living, and if there are any children in the family just by looking at the objects,” Guadagni explained.
“We’re really getting them to use some critical thinking and all of the objects are either historic or costumes, but they are all of the period,” Guadagni said.
“They seem to really, really enjoy it, and that is something we offer to all of our school groups that come in,” Guadagni said of the suitcase project.
Sometimes, students making the visit have experienced just such a journey themselves or have grandparents who did or someone in their close vicinity,” Guadagni noted.
Sen. Murray believes the grant funding has been well used helping local students learn about their city.
“I’m happy to have been supporting this program for the past five years. It’s really important to acknowledge Woonsocket’s history but also acknowledge the diversity of Woonsocket, especially with today’s students,” Murray said.
“I think it is really important that they can see themselves in Woonsocket’s history because they are Woonsocket’s future,” Murray added.
Sen. Picard, a social worker for the Woonsocket school department, said he sees the program as helping the fifth graders understand the bigger picture of their community.
“When you begin with children of that age, their whole world is within a very small area around them,” Picard noted.
“When you get to explore beyond your area historically, what the city was like, the people who came to the city, why they came to the city, the struggles they had coming to the city, the excitement they had coming to the city- – they can relate it to themselves,” Picard said.
“We have students not only from all over the United States but from other countries as well and they get to relate to all the struggles that were in the past and they can see themselves in the same struggles,” Picard added.
Conway said the Woonsocket Proud program has been offered at the Rhode Island Historical Society affiliated Museum for about 13 years now.
For more information contact the Museum of Work & Culture at 401-769-9675 or visit RIHS.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.