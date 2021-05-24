By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Town Council voted unanimously on Monday to grant the Coffee & Cream restaurant at 900 Victory Highway an upgraded liquor license after holding a public hearing on the request during which no public comment surfaced.
The council even went so far in support of the long popular local breakfast and lunch business to actually grant it longer hours for the license than had been requested initially by its owners, Heather and Jonathan Branchaud.
The license hearing and subsequent council approval came during a virtual meeting from the Kendall Dean municipal office building that was marked by some virtual meeting sound issues that did not, however, affect the Coffee & Cream discussion.
The council had considered the Coffee & Cream request at a prior meeting but tabled it so that a public hearing could be held.
The council had granted the Branchauds a beer and wine liquor license last year as the business struggled through the early stages of the pandemic with a brief closing and then state-mandated indoor capacity limits.
The new BV liquor license will allow the restaurant, originally founded by the late Normand Branchaud in 1990 at the corner of Smithfield and Greenville roads, to now serve wine, beer, and mixed drinks to people having breakfast or lunch and possibly even dinner in the future.
When asked by Town Solicitor David Igliozzi if the panel wished to enact any limits on the hours of operation for liquor sales as part of the license approval, Council President John Beauregard said he had raised that matter previously only as a “curiosity” and not a concern.
“I don’t think there was a concern about time,” Beauregard noted.
Council member Paul Vadnais agreed.
“I know you had asked the question are you going to be open late at night or early in the morning, whichever way you want to look at it, and they said they were going to be open 7 until 2, that was their request,’ Vadenais said. The hours would be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. under that request, he added.
Beauregard then asked Igliozzi to “imagine in the future, they had this liquor license and in the future they decided they wanted to stay open with dinner until 8 o’clock.
“So they would have to come before us again to amend the liquor license,” Beauregard asked.
Igliozzi said that would be the case.
Council member Kimberly Alves noted the issue of hours was brought up at the initial meeting on the license as to whether there would be late night hours and suggested that a limit of not “going past midnight” be included as a stipulation in the license.
At its former home, Coffee & Cream had also been popular the night crowd for late night and early morning breakfasts but never served alcoholic beverages in those days.
Beauregard said he would support Alves’ recommendation and suggested the council consider adding to the license hours requested by the business owners in the event they choose to offer dinner service in the future.
The council president posed that option to the Branchauds as they listened in online.
“I know that before, you told us you were going to be open from 7 until 2 but I’m was just wondering if it would be wise to possibly give you beyond 2 o’clock just in case in the future that you decide that business is good and you want to try to open up dinner,” Beauregard said.
“So we are looking at possibly setting it beyond 2 o’clock, is where we are going with this conservation right now,” Beauregard said.
“That would be preferred, yes, just for the option for us,” Jonathan Branchaud said.
“We want to give you every opportunity we can for you to be successful,” Beauregard told the business owners.
“Thank you, we appreciate that,” Jonathan Branchaud responded.
Coffee & Cream made the move to its new location at 900 Victory Highway, Slatersville Plaza, a former lunch and dinner restaurant with a full service bar, after a fire destroyed its prior home next door to the Beef Barn at Smithfield and Greenville roads. The business survived a two-year shutdown to reach its reopening at the plaza in November 2019, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.
After further discussion Monday of what hours to set, the council agreed to liquor license hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., a period of time allowing customers to have a morning cocktail with breakfast and also a dinner drink if that becomes an option in the future.
The Branchauds don’t envision needing any late hours under their business plan and Jonathan said if they were to add a fish & chips Friday night, it would only be until 9 p.m. “at the latest.”
Heather Branchaud added she is not sure they would need even that.
“We’re honestly not even really looking to do dinner. It’s just like you said, if we had the option or maybe we get questions on using our function room, it would be nice to have that option, maybe a paint night, anything kind of outside our normal box that we do, it would just be nice to have that flexibility if it came up,” Heather Branchaud said.
After the council’s unanimous vote, Heather Branchaud offered a few words of appreciation.
“Thank you so very much, and we just want to say thank you to the community for always, always being so supportive and getting us through a fire and a pandemic, and keeping Coffee & Cream strong. We just really appreciate every dish,” she said.
In response, Beauregard noted he had recently had a chance to visit the restaurant.
“I was there Sunday, the food was fantastic and a 20-minute wait, so you’re doing a great job,” Beauregard said.
