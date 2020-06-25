By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Fireworks appear to be everywhere this year and that had the town council debating routine requests for fireworks sales from tent locations on Eddie Dowling Highway and Victory Highway.
The license requests submitted by Keystone Novelties, a Pennsylvania-based fireworks company, were approved under 3 to 2 council votes during the panel’s Monday virtual meeting that will allow the sale of fireworks legal in Rhode Island to be sold at the locations through the July 4 weekend.
The approvals came with requirements for inspections by the local fire marshal and police BCI and address checks for the sellers, as well as a limit on the sales to 9 p.m. suggested by Council President Paul Vadenais.
The council’s concerns, over which members Douglas Osier, Jr., and Clare O’Hara voted against the requests, included resident alarm over the recent barrage of nighttime fireworks in the area and also traffic and congestion issues at Park Square.
Councilwoman Terri Bartomioli noted she had seen many comments about the increase in nighttime fireworks displays in the area on Facebook.
“People are getting upset because fireworks are going off already and there are many dogs that are extremely frightened by fireworks,” Bartomioli said while noting the local complaints.
Councilwoman O’Hara noted that Park Square is a “heavily traveled” location in the town and also voiced concern that the proposed tent site near a liquor store could become overcrowded by patrons stopping at both businesses.
Osier also reported seeing a lot of complaints about fireworks in the area online and asked what kind of fireworks would be sold at the locations.
In Rhode Island, legal fireworks are those resulting in a ground display of showers or fountains of sparks that do not rise into the air and explode.
Vadenais noted that Rhode Island law limits fireworks to just ground displays and pointed out that the fireworks that people are complaining about are actually illegal fireworks.
“The ones that you hear with the reports going off those aren’t legal,” Vadenais said.
What would be sold at the tents would not be illegal in Rhode Island, he explained.
It is fireworks that can be purchased outside the state in places such as New Hampshire, that are drawing complaints and Vadenais said he saw a story about fireworks problems in Boston where the police department has recently receiving 1,400 complaints compared to the 20 it received for all of last year.
It is possible, he noted, that the coronavirus pandemic and the fact people have been staying at home have contributed to the problem of illegal fireworks displays.
The type of legal fireworks that will be sold at the tent locations are the same that can be sold at local Walmart or Stop & Shop stores, Vadenais said.
After including the changes for limiting sales hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and setting the requirements for fire marshal and police review, all of the license request for the two locations were approved under the panel’s 3-2 votes.
