By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has announced the closing of Route 104, Greenville Road beginning at 7 p.m. Friday night as part of its reconstruction of the Farnum Pike Bridge on Route 146.
The road closing will extend through 7 a.m. Saturday morning and will allow for the installation of new beams in the structurally deficient Farnum Pike Bridge. The work is a part of a $13.9 million design-build project at the bridge originally built in 1958.
The Farnum Pike span carries approximately 40,000 vehicles per day, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).
The work site was the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Sept. 3 that resulted in the death of David Campbell of Oxford, Mass.
Campbell, 64, was operating a car on Route 146 when he drove into the work area and entered a dirt road reserved for construction workers, according to police.
Campbell’s vehicle was reported to have struck a ramp and became airborne before landing on Greenville Road below. He was transported to the hospital by rescue where he died, according to police.
The accident was reported to have occurred at the construction site at approximately 1:30 a.m.
For the bridge work scheduled this weekend, RIDOT said motorists on Route 104 south will follow a detour using the on-ramp to Route 146 north, reversing direction to Route 146 south at the Pound Hill Road exit and then using the Route 104 exit.
The detour for those on Route 104 north uses Route 5, North Smithfield Industrial Drive, Pound Hill Road and Smithfield Road to return to Route 104, according to RIDOT.
The bridge replacement is being done under the design-build project allowing the state to accelerate the improvement work with design and initial construction activities happening at the same time, according to RIDOT. The project is scheduled to be completed during the summer of 2022.
The state agency noted all construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.
The Farnum Pike Bridge replacement is being conducted under RhodeWorks, RIDOT’s ongoing program for repairing structurally deficient bridges and bringing transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair while promoting economic development and job creation. More information on RhodeWorks is available at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.
