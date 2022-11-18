NORTH SMITHFIELD – After a two-hour-long closed door session with its attorneys, the town council on Monday moved to hire an independent investigator to look into allegations Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski made inappropriate comments to a town employee at town hall on several occasions.
Donna Rovedo, the administrator’s former secretary, filed a civil case against the town in U.S. District Court, Providence, in October detailing alleged sexually-oriented comments made by the administrator that remains pending.
After sealing the minutes of the closed session upon its return to open session at town hall, the council’s five members voted unanimously to approve a motion by council member Paul Vadenais to hire William E. O’Gara “to do an independent investigation in regards to Donna Rovedo versus the Town of North Smithfield et al...”
Vadenais’ motion, seconded by council member Kimberly Alves, also authorized Town Council President John Beauregard to sign the engagement letter with O’Gara.
There was no further discussion of the matter at the council session before the panel adjourned the special meeting on the lawsuit and moved on to a regular meeting agenda for new business items.
Beauregard later explained that the closed-door meeting had been held to provide the five members of the council and its two recently elected members, Douglas Osier and Paulette Hamilton, an update on the pending federal case.
The session included both Town Solicitor David igliozzi and Marc Desisto, the Providence attorney assigned by the town’s insurance provider, the Rhode Island Interlocal Risk Management Trust, to handle the town’s representation. The council members also spoke to the independent investigator about his services during the session.
Rovedo and her attorney, David Cass of Providence, did not participate in the session nor did Zwolenski, Beauregard noted.
The town council first learned of the allegations back in August and had previously met on the matter regarding the filing of the federal case in August, Beauregard said.
Rovedo initially filed a complaint with the R.I. Human Rights Commission in May as a first step in filing a claim against the town and the town solicitor was notified of the matter at that time.
Igliozzi in turn notified the Interlocal Trust of the pending complaint and its attorney prior to the council being informed of the matter in August, Beauregard said.
Rovedo has since moved from the administrator secretary position to a new job in the town’s tax office, according to Beauregard.
Beyond that, Beauregard said he could not comment further on the specifics of the case while it is pending.
“We were actually told not to say anything right now,” Beauregard said.
The hiring of the outside investigator was recommended by the Interlocal Trust as something that needs to be done given that the town does not have a full-time human resources person to conduct such a review of the complaint.
Beauregard added that it is not unusual for a town the size of North Smithfield not to have a full-time human resources director.
O’Gara has experience in reviewing such cases and indicated he does not expect the investigation to take very long to complete, Beauregard noted.
By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.