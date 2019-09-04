NORTH SMITHFIELD — The Woonsocket Flood Control Project along the banks of the Blackstone River is designed to reduce economic damage from weather-related flooding in the Blackstone Valley, but can only do that job if it is regularly maintained.
And as the Town Council learned at its meeting Tuesday night, maintenance of the flood control system’s riprap levees, flow channels and flood walls is only possible if its operator, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has access to the properties it crosses on its way from the Massachusetts-Rhode Island line through North Smithfield and Woonsocket.
Tom Kravitz, the town planner, and Scott Michalak, senior program manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New England District, appeared before the council to explain the need for easements on properties, both public and private that must be accessed to conduct regular maintenance of the system.
The easements were supposed to have been obtained years ago, when the system was built in the 1960s and 1970s, but in some cases preparation of the easements, for whatever reason, was never completed.
Michalak told the council that a check of all the deeds and records related to the flood control system by his agency show there were “still some parcels in North Smithfield that need to be conveyed.”
The Army Corps of Engineers, which took over ownership and operation of the flood control system from Woonsocket under a congressional authorization in 2009, needs access to the properties to remove vegetation that could weaken the flood control system’s designed protections and also to repair any erosion or damage to the riprap berms and other structures included in the system.
The lack of easements may be related to the fact that some of the flood control system’s work resulted in changes to the course of the river as it passed through the area, and it’s possible that some sections of the land involved technically may not have an owner as a result of the reconfiguration. Other properties in the upper portion of the flood control project off River and Canal Street may be owned by North Smithfield or Woonsocket, depending on which bank of the river is involved, Michalak explained.
Kravitz told the council he believes just two private property owners may need to be approached for the easements being sought by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and one is NationalGrid.
Rather than conduct a potentially expensive land survey of the properties in question at the outset, Kravitz said it might be possible to contact the owners and obtain the agreements necessary to conduct the required flood control maintenance.
Town Council President Paul Vadenais asked Kravitz what action the town might need to take in the matter, and Kravitz said he would send out a letter requesting the easements as a first step.
Town Administrator Gary Ezovski said that ultimately, the town may need to get a survey done of the area, and the cost of that work could be a “funding issue.”
Michalak later said he believed the easement issue could be worked out with the town’s help, and noted that his agency is also currently working with the City of Woonsocket to secure similar never-obtained easements in that community.
Access to the properties is important, he noted, “so we can get in there to maintain the project.”
Since taking over operation of the system in 2009, Michalak said the Army Corps of Engineers has spent approximately $15 million completing needed work, including fixing generators and pumps in the system’s pumping stations, overhauling the flood gates of the Woonsocket Falls Dam, and removing vegetation growing on the system’s levees and berms.
“We did all that to get it back to an acceptable level of maintenance,” Michalak said while noting the work is an ongoing requirement for the system.
The flood control system was created after two hurricanes, the remnants of Hurricane Connie and Hurricane Diane a short time later, inundated the Blackstone Valley with heavy rains that caused dams like Woonsocket’s Horseshoe Falls Dam at Harris Pond to fail and release flooding that swept away four of the Blackstone River’s major bridges and caused more damage than the Hurricane of 1938 and several earlier floods.
Follow Joseph Nadeau on Twitter @JNad75
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.