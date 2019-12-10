NORTH SMITHFIELD — Florence Pryharski was always too busy to worry about getting older. She knew it was inevitable, but she never let it slow her down.
But even she’s surprised that after a century of living on the planet she still has the same energy and zest for life she’s always had.
“One hundred. Can you believe it?” she says. “I never though I’d make it.”
Pryharski celebrated that milestone Sunday at the Deerfield Commons senior apartment complex in North Smithfield where more than 80 family members and friends helped the centenarian celebrate at a surprise birthday party.
“I was in shock. What a surprise it was to see everyone who came out for my birthday,” she said.
Other than a little arthritis, Pryharski is free of major disabilities and could easily pass for 70. Her mind is razor sharp and her activity level would put some 50-year-olds to shame.
An avid card player, Pryharski enjoys playing cribbage and is a member of the pitch league at Deerfield Commons, where she has been living independently for the past 13 years.
“There’s eight of us and we play for money,” she smiles. “We don’t fool around.”
Every Monday, she has lunch with her grandson, Tim Wollen and his girlfriend, Laurie Skwirz, and then goes shopping.
So, what is the key to living a long and reasonably healthy life?
“Everything in moderation,” Pryharski says. “That and being a person of faith.”
“She’s amazing,” says Skwirz. “She’s like an elephant. She remembers everything.”
Born Dec. 8, 1919, in Woonsocket, the daughter of Telesphore “John” and Malvina Trepanier, she grew up with her two brothers in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood. Her father owned and operated the city’s first package store after prohibition ended in 1933.
“During the depression, my father owned a variety store, so we were never in want for anything,” she says.
Pryharski graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1937. After high school, she studied bookkeeping and accounting at Hill College, a former business school in Woonsocket.
Her first job was in the board of canvassers office at Woonsocket City Hall, which was followed by other jobs at the former Archway Cookie Co. on Orlo Street and a local eye doctor. She worked for several years for the state Department of Labor and Training where she retired in 1984 at the age of 63.
She married Michael Pryharski in 1941, but her husband, who had had health problems as a child, died just five years later at the age of 31. She continued living for many years at the Four Seasons apartment complex on Diamond Hill Road where she raised two daughters, Ann Johns and Michele Wollen.
Pryharski has four grandchildren, a great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.
She was especially close to her late nephew, the Rev. Thomas Trepanier, former pastor of St. Ambrose Church in Albion, whom she traveled with during many trips to Europe.
A faithful Catholic all of her life, she spent 35 years singing in a church choir at St. Ambrose and Woonsocket’s St. Charles Boromeo and Holy Family churches. She also taught first communion classes at Sacred Heart in Woonsocket for 15 years.
“I have a lot to be grateful for in my life,” she says. “My mother and father always took care of me and now I have great friends and such loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews who are always at my door when I need them.”
