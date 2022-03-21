By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The developer of a proposed 9-megawatt solar power array on the Gold Forest property off Mattity Road is suing the town in Superior Court to reverse a zoning board ruling denying a special use permit needed for the project.
Town Solicitor David Igliozzi said last week that Bel Air Realty, LLC, and Anthony J. Delvicario filed the appeal of the zoning board action in Superior Court on Jan. 21 and the town in turn filed its response to the case on March 10.
The case names the zoning board’s five members, Robert Najarian, chairman, Scott Martin, Paul Pasquariello, Michael Amalfitano, and Gail Denomme as well as Cynthia Dejesus as town treasurer, and the town as a municipal entity.
The board had voted 4-1, with Pasquariello opposed, to deny the developer’s special use permit requests following a review that the suit contends was delayed for over a period of time.
The developer is seeking reversal of the zoning board’s decision as well as compensation for the added cost of the protracted review of the application.
“We denied that there was any violation that anything was done wrong by the zoning board,” Igliozzi said of the town’s answer to the suit.
“They are claiming the zoning board made an illegal decision and we’re claiming they didn’t,” Igliozzi added.
The case remains at a preliminary stage and more filings are expected to be made as it continues in court, according to Igliozzi.
“We will have to get into the `what they mean by that’ in more legal detail and when they put that on paper with whatever legal support they have, then I will respond to that accordingly,” Igliozzi said.
Bel Air Realty and Anthony J. Delvicario’s attorney, John O. Mancini, could not be reached for comment on the filing.
Igliozzi said the court has a “wide berth of remedies,” in deciding such appeals.
“That’s why the outcome of ligation is never certain, not only because you don’t know how the ruling will go but you also don’t know what might the court decide to do based upon what they see as going on,” Igliozzi said.
All that will play out over a period of time, he noted.
“The specific twists and turns of this case have yet to be driven through,” Igliozzi said.
The solar power plan presented to town was for the 9 megawatt array to be located on approximately 32 acres of the total 124-acre parcel off Mattity Road.
The development plan also included a request for the town to agree to a swap of 10 acres of current conservation dedicated land within the Gold Forest for 56 acres of land in a section of the parcel containing upland forest and wetlands. The Town Council would ultimately have to approve the land swap in a further phase of town review.
The planning board granted conditional master plan approval for the development in July of 2020 but declined to recommend the town council approve the land swap.
A special use permit from the zoning board is required for commercial solar developments exceeding six acres in an RA zone. A special use permit is also required for solar projects located in a water supply protection overlay district.
The developer’s suit in Superior Court alleges the zoning board delayed review of requests for the solar special use permits along with a dimensional variance for a period of over six months. The delay forced the applicant to re-advertise the hearing twice as a result, the suit contends.
“The Defendants’ failure to ensure that a fair, impartial and meaningful hearing in connection with the Appeal constitutes a violation of rights, and has imposed damages on Plaintiff, eligible to be redressed by this Court,” the court filing notes.
The case also charges the zoning board with exceeding it authority, taking a “clearly erroneous” view of “reliable, probative and substantial” evidence submitted to the record of the board’s review.
The case also alleges the zoning board failed to conduct “a fair, impartial hearing,” in connection with the special use permit review, which in turn violated the developer’s due process rights.
The case asks the court to “adjudge that the Zoning Board’s actions amount to an unnecessary hindrance of the Plaintiff’s business, business expectations, advantage and opportunity; and, rights afforded by the Rhode Island Constitution and Rhode Island law.
The town’s response offers a list of denials to the developer’s allegations and notes on the issue of the extended review that “as a result of the pandemic and by agreement of the parties, the Applicant’s hearing was delayed, and advertisement was required.
“The Defendant’s deny all other allegations,” the response adds.
In regards to the initial count of general allegations, the town’s response states the Plaintiff’s complaint “asserts no valid claim or cause of action against the Defendants,” and requests the Plaintiff’s complaint be “denied and dismissed against the Defendants.”
A similar request is made for the second charge regarding the alleged violation of the Plaintiff’’s rights by the board’s decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.