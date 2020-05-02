WOONSOCKET — There are dozens of places of worship in the region of all denominations and sizes, all of which have been prohibited from holding worship services since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
When will the restrictions be lifted?
Pastor Jim Shekleton could be answering for all of them when he gives the answer for the flock at Waters Church.
“It's really contingent on the governing guidelines and whatever they direct us for the size of the group of people that can be together,” he says. “I don't know the time frame.”
The only difference between Shekleton's congregation and all the others is that Waters Church has never really had its own home in the city. When worship gatherings are allowed to resume, Waters Church will be holding them for the first time in the former Mark Steven Factory Outlet on Diamond Hill Road – a place where the distribution arm of homegrown healthcare giant CVS Health used to sell off-price shampoo, shaving cream and other personal care products.
A non-denominational Bible-based church that's growing fast, Waters Church has been active in the city for over two years, however, holding services in Woonsocket Middle School. Nearly a year ago, Waters reached an agreement with the owners of Woonsocket Plaza to lease the former factory outlet for use as a church.
The church has invested tens of thousands of dollars into renovating the roughly 10,000-square-foot building, adding religious worship to the increasingly eclectic mix of uses in the once predominantly retail shopping center. Some of Waters Church's neighbors in the plaza will be Aero Trampoline, Planet Fitness and CSL Plasma, a company that pays donors to extract the plasma from their blood.
The church missed its planned opening for Easter Sunday, according to Shekleton, mainly because of issues involving the renovations. Still, he says that were it not for the pandemic and the state's social distancing edicts, there's a good chance Waters Church might have opened by now.
“All the Covid-19 stuff started emerging and that set us back a little bit,” he says. “There's workers in there now. We're still pushing along. I think it would have been a lot more possible had this pandemic not been so severe.”
Despite the obstacles, Waters Church is still holding online services and its members are active in the community. About two weeks ago, several dozen church members – many of them teenagers and young adults – distributed food staples from in the parking lot of the new house of worship.
It was a no-questions-asked affair for anyone who drove in. They received two boxes each of bread, pasta, canned vegetables and other non-perishables. And if they had small children, they could also ask for diapers, baby wipes and similar items. All of the goods were purchased by church members. About 240 families received packages.
“There's a small full-time staff and then an army of volunteers that are willing and able to help the community out, which is the reason why we're here,” said Brent Tretheway, a spokesman for the church. “We're here to be a blessing to people, to help them in a time of need and share the truth of the gospel.'
At a time when many Roman Catholic churches are starved for participation and the Diocese of Providence is shutting down churches, Waters Church is opening up new ones and filling pews.
Before the pandemic hit, attendance at Sunday services routinely reached about 140 at the middle school, but the Woonsocket flock is just the newest shoot to sprout from the church's garden of faith.
Founded in Norwood, Ma., about 30 years ago, the church maintains a campus there as well as another in North Attleboro where 1,700-2,000 worshipers were coming to service every week until the pandemic shut down the gatherings.
Waters Church is also in the process of scouting for new locations in Fall River and Florida.
But it's not just a domestic, U.S.-based congregation. Not long ago the church opened a campus in Guatemala, making Waters Church an international entity.
Shekleton says he's saddened by the shrinking footprint of the Roman Catholic church.
“It's a difficult thing to see happen, to tell you the truth,” says Shekleton. “For any church that preaches the gospel and preaches Jesus it's difficult to seem them go through this. Our faith is no different that their faith.”
Waters Church doesn't have a magic formula for getting people to come to church. Shekleton likes to call Waters Church a “church for people who aren't here yet.”
“What that means is we want to be a church that shares the full truth of Jesus, the Biblical truth and the biblical scriptures.” says Shekleton.
The message is fixed in tradition, says Shekleton, but Waters Church packages it in way that's designed to make it sound as contemporary as possible, using media and music that are familiar in mainstream culture. He says the atmosphere is “kind of loose” and there's a lot of interaction among members.
“We have a casual environment,” he says. “We're excited to see anybody that comes in the door.”
Church activities invariably involve a bit of what Shekleton calls “glitter and lipstick” to keep them interesting.
“A lot of music, lights, that's the glitter and lipstick,” he says. “The really cool things are there to kind of match culture...but we want to share God and praise Jesus –with loud music and lights.”
Waters Church has long aired Sunday services on WPRI-TV. Those haven't stopped, but since the pandemic it's beefed up its online presence with weekly services and daily devotionals.
“We're trying to look at things through the lens of how do we continue to connect with our church family, make the good news of Jesus available for those that are interested in still coming to church in some fashion,” he says.
Shekleton is eager to see the day when coming to church also means worshiping in a refurbished retail store on Diamond Hill Road. He knows it will happen.
The question is when.
