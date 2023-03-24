pickle ball class

Woonsocket YMCA Health and Fitness Director Dave Maloney, left, joins members of a new pickle ball class before the start of play on Wednesday evening. Taking part on Wednesday are, from left, Ronald Cloutier Jr., Mario Cloutier, Richard Auger, Monique Auger, Paulette Cartier, Keryn McKeon, Jeanne Crepeau, Julie Wronski, Margot Bik, Peggy Nogueria, Lynn Morin and Kathy White. The class meets every Wednesday from 6-7:15 p.m. and on Saturday mornings 7-10 a.m. New members are always welcome.

