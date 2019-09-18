WOONSOCKET — Newly-elected City Councilman Alex Kithes was given a swift lesson in the power of a political majority as five of his peers on the panel took him to task Monday night for filing a council resolution suggesting the city should be concerned with denouncing “white nationalism.”
The lesson included an inquiry of sorts about his reasons for submitting the non-binding resolution denouncing white nationalism and white supremacy. Then the council reworked his submittal into a more generalized objection to the subjugation of any person by another regardless of their race, religion, gender, sexual orientation or any other defining characteristic.
Kithes was serving his first meeting with the board since winning a special election. As the council arrived at his controversial resolution, titled “Denouncing and Opposing White Nationalism, White Supremacy, and Groups Which Espouse These Ideologies,” Kithes said he had based his measure largely on a resolution passed by the Rhode Island Senate last year.
“The basic main motivation is that we live in a time right now where these ideologies are becoming more pronounced and the people who espouse them are becoming more militant,” Kithes said.
He continued to explain that “white nationalism and white supremacy are the false belief in the inherent superiority of white people based on their race and this isn’t consistent with fact and I think we all recognize that,” he said. According to Kithes, the rhetoric coming from such groups has increased, “especially in the last couple of years.”
Kithes maintained that such rhetoric puts Woonsocket residents at risk, offering that by “the latest estimates our community is over 40 percent people of color.
“And so I think that it’s important for our city to take a strong stance against these dangerous and damaging ideologies,” he said.
Councilman James Cournoyer at that point began peppering Kithes with a series of questions that he explained were intended to gain him an understanding of Kithes’ concerns.
“Do you know any white nationalists?” Cournoyer asked.
“I believe I’ve encountered a few, yes,” Kithes answered.
“Do you know any white nationalists here in the city of Woonsocket?
“Yes,” Kithes replied.
“You do, share? We’re denouncing them, who are they?” Cournoyer continued.
“We’re not denouncing people, we’re denouncing ideologies” Kithes responded.
“So you don’t know any up here? Is there anybody up here who is a white nationalist? Do you know in your opinion? Anybody in the city government? Can you say that?” Cournoyer asked Kithes.
“No,” the new council member said.
“So do you do you believe there is a problem with white supremacy or what you describe as white nationalism in the City of Woonsocket?” Cournoyer pressed.
“There is a very big difference between this eight people sitting up here and other people sitting at tables here, and the entire city, yes,”’ Kithes said.
“So you believe there is a problem of white supremacy here in the City of Woonsocket,” Cournoyer asked Kithes before getting an affirmative response.
“Can you be more specific? Because I want fix whatever is wrong. I would like to know exactly what you are referring to,” Cournoyer said.
Kithes then pointed to rhetoric used on “various forms of social media, including social media and including talk radio,” that is used to promote the ideology.
He referred to reported accounts of “neo-Nazi” graffiti, and offered “yes it’s not in Woonsocket but there was two maybe three times there have been large gatherings in Providence of people around the state who are basically standing to align themselves to this ideology and Woonsocket is not an island and this is a growing problem,” he said. “And this resolution is non-binding, it’s not an attempt to solve the problem it’s an attempt to, as you should know considering you been on the City Council, that a resolution is intended to make a statement at the city government and the statement is denouncing an ideology that is harmful to a vast majority of people in our community,” Kithes said.
Cournoyer responded that the resolution, as Kithes had indicated, was “non-binding, it’s of no consequence, it’s an opinion which is fine, and the problem I have with this is it’s not legislation, it’s a resolution, but if it was legislation people would refer to it as feel-good legislation.”
He continued by pointing to the resolution and noting its “second whereas” states “white national groups espouse an ideology of white supremacy in alleging the inferiority of people of color.”
“Are there any people of color up here, on this dais?” Cournoyer continued.”
After Kithes responded in the affirmative, Cournoyer asked “who?”
At that point, Kithes declined to answer and instead said the question was “inappropriate.”
“No, no, who, I’m trying to understand the resolution you are asking us to support and pass. Do we have people of color up here?” Cournoyer continued.
Cournoyer went on to explain he wished to learn who Kithes was addressing with his term “people of color,” and Kithes responded “people of color is a politically correct term to refer to people are not white without referring in the negative.”
Cournoyer then explained that his issue with Kithe’s resolution was that “when people like yourself put labels out there and refer to people as people of color, again what am I? Am I person of color or not?”
Cournoyer offered a rewrite of Kithes’ resolution, that began with a change in the heading “to denouncing and opposing any and all forms of human supremacy of over another human.”
The modified resolution contained a list of other changes including references to the need to protect the First Amendment rights to free speech, “even those whose views we find offensive and abhorrent,” that Cournoyer read to the meeting before asking for Kithes’ original filing to be so amended.
Councilman David Soucy was Kithes’ only vote of support among the panel’s members.
“I thought this sounded pretty simple. It simply states that we are opposed to the ideology of hate,” he said. Soucy said he felt the council’s discussion seemed to him “like a mockery of it right now,” adding, “I’m beside myself, this should be something we all agreed on.”
Councilman John F. Ward, a member of the majority with council members Denise Sierra, Gendron, Cournoyer and Jon Brien, suggested that the resolution did not prove anything that wasn’t already known.
“That we stand in opposition to violent racist groups that desire a homogenous society, well obviously it’s sort of an opposition that is self-evident,” he said. “And if each of us, I’m sure, holds all of these vital beliefs, why does this body or any other representative elective body have to make such a statement,” he said.
Gendron stated that he had to look up white nationalism when the topic surfaced “because until the most recent introduction by certain people bringing it to the airwaves, I was not aware of white nationalism. That term was foreign to me, but then again I’m color blind and I go through life treating everybody equal so I sometimes have trouble understanding prejudices and people who act in prejudiced ways,” he said.
After the amendment passed on a 5 to 2, vote, Kithes asked to withdraw his original motion.
“It’s already on the table you can’t withdraw it. It’s been a motion and a second so it’s already acted upon,” Gendron responded.
Before the council rendered its deciding vote, Brien took issue with the light in which Kithes’ version had seemingly cast the city.
“I look at the City of Woonsocket and I say that we are known for one thing and that’s for being an incredibly generous city that opens its heart to those who are in need. We may not be a wealthy community but we certainly are a heartfelt community,” he offered.
Brien said his own feeling on the original resolution was that it should have listed all groups that hate, including violent Antifa activists, Louis Farrakhan, the PLO and Hezbollah and Hamas “every group that espouses hate. And this main motion, this is basically a piece of legislation that says Kumbaya, everyone’s equal and I approve of that,” Brien said.
The amended resolution was approved 5 to 2 with Kithes and Soucy objecting to its passage.
