WOONSOCKET — The city is about to go into the gravel business.
It’s all part of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s two-pronged plan to mine the cash needed to finance a new state-of-the-art football and track complex at Cass Park, coupled with the sale and redevelopment of Barry Field for solar and retail, including a supermarket.
After teasing the announcement for weeks, Baldelli-Hunt unveiled the details Wednesday as dozens of police, firefighters, city workers and elected officials looked on. Flanked by colorful architectural renderings, positioned under a tent in Cass Park, the mayor borrowed a phrase from the California gold rush of the 1850s to highlight the city’s fortuitous discovery of a stony windfall, buried in the rolling acres of Cass Park.
“As they say, there’s gold in them thar hills,” she said, casting an eye toward an elevated grove of trees in the distance.
Baldelli-Hunt has long championed the development of a replacement for Barry Field with an athletic complex situated more conveniently to Woonsocket High School, next door to Cass Park. Backed by some sizable grants from the state Department of Environmental Management, the city has already poured hundreds of thousands into the 63-acre site to jump-start the project, under the direction of Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino.
Accompanied by D’Agostino at the lectern, Baldelli-Hunt said it was during the excavation public works was doing for the recently completed girls’ softball field that the director discovered the gravel.
“Due to that, we learned that not only was there a lot of gravel, there was a lot of value to the gravel,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
To a round of applause from guests, Baldelli-Hunt added, “After he did the research, we learned that the gravel will be able to pay for the state-of-the-art football field at Cass Park.”
D’Agostino declined to put a dollar value on how much the gravel might fetch, but he conveyed a deep sense of confidence that the plan for using it to finance the athletic improvements is sound.
“I believe there is enough to finance this entire complex,” said D’Agostino. “I know there’s skeptics...I assure you, it can be done.”
D’Agostino said he used to hold a line of work that involved the processing of gravel for construction materials. He said the stuff in the ground is known as “bank run gravel” and it’s essential for the manufacture of asphalt, concrete and other products.
When he first discovered the material during the excavation for the softball field, D’Agostino said he reached out to some of his contacts in private industry to test it and get a bead on its worth.
“They confirmed it was very high-quality and there was a value to it,” he said.
D’Agostino said how fast the material is removed from the ground may depend on the strength of the economy. But if the demand for gravel remains robust, it could be excavated in a matter of months, setting the stage for the initiation of work on the athletic complex.
It would be “nice” if the complex could be finished by the end of 2021, D’Agostino said, but he called that timeline “ambitious.”
However, Baldelli-Hunt said the city would promptly issue two requests for proposals (RFP) – one seeking a company to offer a price for setting up an excavation operation at Cass Park, and another seeking a developer to build a retail complex, anchored by a supermarket, at Barry Field.
The proposal for Cass Park features a number of components. The illuminated football field would be encircled by a running track that would replace the existing Dionne Track, which would be turned into a parking lot. The proposal also calls for a new multi-purpose field and a triangular-shaped area for the hammer throw and other track events.
Like the Cass Park project, the proposed redevelopment of 22-acre Barry Field features multiple elements, including a small solar farm, a retail building with several storefronts and a larger, freestanding supermarket on the parcel in the heart of busy Park Square.
Baldelli-Hunt has been trying to attract another supermarket to the city for several years. At one point – at a time when there were no Market Basket supermarkets in Rhode Island – she courted the Massachusetts-based grocery chain. It’s since announced plans to open locations in Warwick and Johnston, but not Woonsocket.
Asked whether any supermarket has expressed a clear intent or desire to do business in Park Square, Baldelli-Hunt said she is eager to talk to any suitor, but stopped short of saying there is one.
“We know there is a demand from residents and also an interest from developers,” she said. “I know it’s been the wishes of the residents of the city for many, many years. They have spoken. We listened.”
The land for Barry Field was donated to the city in 1925 by the long-defunct Woonsocket Agricultural, Horticultural and Industrial Society. But it came with strings: Deed covenants attached the property restrict its use for athletic fields, playgrounds and school buildings.
In 2017, when Baldelli-Hunt quietly hired a lawyer to commence a legal action to nullify the deed restrictions, members of the City Council and School Committee cried foul. They weren’t necessarily opposed to the relocation of the facilities, but they bristled at having been kept in the dark about the legal action.
As for whether the city can now surmount the challenges to the deed restrictions to get the parcel on the open market for redevelopment, Baldelli-Hunt said those issues will be handled by City Solicitor John DeSimone.
And she stressed work could begin on the athletic complex independently of anything that happens at Barry Field.
“This project can move forward without the development of Barry Field,” she said.
Several members of the School Committee, including Chairman Paul Bourget and Vice Chairman Don Burke, attended the press briefing. Their initial reaction to the latest plans seemed restrained but favorable. “Sounds good,” Burke remarked.
The proposal found one unabashedly enthusiastic supporter in WHS Football Coach Charles Bibeault, however.
“I think I’m the happiest man in America,” Bibeault said. “I think it’ll mean a lot to football players and all athletics combined.”
One guest, Richard Fazzio, 95 – a well-known World War II veteran from the area – recalled kids hitchhiking to get to Barry Field from the old high school on West Park Place to get to football games, and that’s even closer than WHS.
“Those days are gone,” Baldelli-Hunt observed, saying “it’s only natural” for athletic fields to be adjacent to the high school – not on the other side of town.
For Bibeault, the proximity of the facilities would be just one boon for the Villa Novans. The other is pride. On the road, he says, players get to see athletic facilities in many other districts that make Barry Field seem like it was plucked from another era.
“They see Barry Field and they see their facility is not up to par,” he says.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
