NORTH SMITHFIELD — The start of school in all grades was delayed by an hour Wednesday morning after a school bus driver spotted what turned out to be the body of an apparent suicide victim near the grounds of North Smithfield High School.
The name of the victim was withheld by authorities pending notification of next of kin, but Detective Capt. Tim Lafferty of the North Smithfield Police Department said the body was that of an adult white male, with a possible out-of-state residence. The police were still investigating, he said.
“There’s no criminal investigation, there’s no threat to the school, it has nothing to do with the school,” he said.
Lafferty said the victim apparently hung himself from the chain link fence that girds the high school tennis courts on Grange Road.
The body was discovered by a student bus driver who was en route to pick up a bus monitor. There were no students on the bus at the time. The discovery was reported to the police at 6:30 a.m.
The North Smithfield School Department turned to social media to alert parents of the delay in the start of classes.
“While we realize that delaying of school was last minute, we wanted to allow the police time to do their work, which in this case, was best done without students watching,” a statement issued by NSSD said. “This was not a North Smithfield student.”
Due to transportation schedules, the NSSD said it was not feasible to limit the delay in the state of classes to just the middle and high schools. After an investigation at the scene, the body was turned over to the state medical examiner for an autopsy. The results were still pending at press time.
