Rhode Island native Mike Burns celebrates Easter by spending time at La Salette Shrine in Attleboro on Good Friday. He started his visit by tossing a coin into the fountain dedicated to Our Lady of La Salette, as he does on each and every visit. He prayed at the Stations of the Cross and climbed the stairs to pray in front of a statue of Our Lady of La Salette. A devout Catholic who will miss his ability to attend Easter services, he chose to spend a few hours praying for his family and friends at La Salette Shrine, "a most peaceful and holy place," he said.