Even though there won't be church services, egg hunts or big family meals this Sunday, those celebrating Easter and Passover under lock-down because of the coronavirus pandemic say it's all about adapting and finding new ways to celebrate faith, fellowship and food.
“It's no secret the coronavirus pandemic will make Easter and Passover this year look very different than the traditions families are accustomed to. This is new to all of us,” says Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien. “For me, it is important to continue to celebrate the holiday by spending a bit of quality time with my lovely wife and two children.”
Grebien says he also plans to spend the day connecting with extended family and friends through video and audio conferencing technology such as FaceTime and Zoom.
“While we have to adhere to social distancing, it's important that we use the tools at our disposal to reach out to loved ones and make sure that they are doing well,” he said. “We can all do our part in helping everyone around us as the best we can, and together, we will get through this.”
“This will be a very different Easter,” says Cumberland Town Council President Craig Dwyer. “Our family will not be together to enjoy a special meal, but my wife will cook my favorite spareribs for just the two of us. We won't get to see the grand kids hunt for Easter eggs, but we will FaceTime with them. And we won't be able to join our parish friends at the historic St. Joseph's Church, but will be able to watch the bishop say Mass on TV. This Easter will certainly be different, but we will still count our blessings.”
“Easter is always a celebratory occasion with family and friends and this year will be no different,” says Deborah L. Perry, president and CEO of YWCA of Rode Island. “In the morning my partner and I will make frittata. Once the ingredients are cooked we’ll head to my dad’s house for brunch, with krittata and mimosas in hand. My dad is 89 and depends on assistance to eat, so social distancing is not an option.”
“The afternoon will be fun too,” she says. “We plan to Zoom with family members who live in Virginia and Maryland during which we will decorate Easter eggs, most likely discuss politics, and maybe eat a ham dinner together. In the evening we plan to have a zoom cocktail party with friends who live locally, followed by a walk around the neighborhood at which time we will give gratitude to the universe.”
Addressing the state’s Jewish community on the first day of Passover on Wednesday, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo acknowledged the difficulties social distancing would place on the traditional Seder meal and urged the faithful to find creative ways to worship together.
“Passover is a story of triumph and freedom over an enemy, a story that’s more important now than ever,” she said.
At the governor's briefing on Friday, Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott acknowledged the hardships facing the faithful.
“This is an important time for many faith communities in Rhode Island and around the world,' she said. “Faith is one of those foundations we lean on to ground ourselves during unprecedented times such at this.”
“The Passover and Easter celebrations will certainly be altered this year due to the current pandemic situation,” said Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick, superintendent-director of the Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School. “Traditionally, I have had the pleasure of conveying positive holiday sentiments to our students, staff, and their families. Acts of charity and community service are part of our approach and internal to our culture. Within the best medical and physical interactions recommended, we will continue to promote the very attributes which are integral to our mission.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic has left churches, synagogues and temples empty, houses of worship across the state have been streaming virtual services all week, including Easter.
“One of the message we've been trying to drive home in our sermons since the start of all of this is that this is not a typical year and we shouldn't try to pretend that it is,” says Rev. Peter G. Tierney III, pastor of St. James and St. Mark's Episcopal Churches in Woonsocket. “It's alright to grieve the loss of the things we cherish. This is not business as usual.”
In addition to providing virtual Easter Services on Sunday, Tierney mailed to his parishioners a home devotional pamphlet with prayers and scripture reading for those who are unable to access the virtual services on Easter.
“All you need is a Bible to be able to read the Word and pray,” he said. “That's something you can do wherever you are because God is everywhere.”
Tierney's wife, the Rev. Dr. Veronica M. Tierney, pastor of Saints Matthew & Mark Episcopal Church in Barrington, video their services and sermons together at home, then share them to parishioners via the churches' individual Facebook pages.
“It's a hard thing to go through, especially during Holy Week,” he said. “We haven't been at the alter since this started. Like so many people this is the first time in my life that I haven't been able to receive the sacraments.”
U.S. Senator Jack Reed says he's planning to spend the day at home in Jamestown with his family.
“I'm still under the state's 14-day quarantine protocol since I was in Washington, D.C. last month,” he said. “On Sunday I plan to connect with friends and family online and enjoy a quiet Easter dinner with my family.”
Emily Lisker, a writer, painter, musician and bread maker from Woonsocket, says she'll spend Easter observing life around her and enjoying a quiet meal with her husband, Bill.
“This year we will bake a piece of fish with rice and make chinese-spicy garlic stir-fried broccoli and sit down and think about what we are grateful for - our health, each other, our pets, our city, our neighborhood, and our distant families. We are both introverts, so life isn't terribly different for us during this pandemic, but the backdrop of a potential deadly sickness is frightening for us as it is for everyone.”
Mike Burns, a Providence resident, who moved to Massachusetts in December to help his father recover from a liver illness, says he traditionally attends Easter Sunday Mass at LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro.
“This terrible virus changed all of that so now I'm planning to visit the shrine on Good Friday and Easter and just walk the grounds because I find it to be very spiritual,” says Burns, who's daughter, Brittany, lives in Attleboro.
“I can't visit her until it's safe for all of us to gather together,” he said.
Burns says one of the things he's done this Easter season to help feel connected is to help others in need during the pandemic, including making donations to the Crossroads family shelter and Roger Williams Zoo in Providence.
“The silver lining in all of this is I love animals and I've heard more people are adopting and saving animals' lives from shelters and that pets are helping humans cope during this lonely time,” he said.
Although Central Falls' Easter in the Park is usually celebrated at Jenks Park with an egg hunt and games, due to Covid-19 Pandemic, that city is taking a creative approach to bring happiness to its children on Easter.
Mayor James Diossa and the Easter Bunny will canvass the city in an Easter-mobile Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be waiving to families as they pass. They will be escorted by the Central Falls Police Department and families should keep an ear out for Easter-themed music which will signify their arrival.
Residents are asked to stay in their homes and not gather in groups, but instead wave to the Easter Bunny from their window.
For Pawtucket's Mayor Grebien the Easter message of hope is particularly relevant this year.
“Let’s take this Easter and Passover to be grateful for what we have and to continue to look forward for better days to come,” he said.
