NORTH SMITHFIELD – Yankee Magazine called it a place where “value conscious carnivores have flocked to pay fast-food prices for eight-hour slow-cooked beef” for years, making it one of Rhode Island’s top dining spots.
Now, after a half-century at the busy junction of Greenville and Great roads, the Beef Barn restaurant is on the move.
Making the announcement on its Facebook page, the owners of one of the region’s favorite lunch and dinner locales said the restaurant will relocate to a property widely known as Homestead Gardens, a six-acre parcel at 200 Industrial Drive, about two miles away.
“After much deliberation and assessment of the physical limitations of our current location...fire, demolition, parking issues, congestion, building renovations and leased land, the “Barn” will be relocating,” Marc Branchaud and his sister, Michelle, said on the social media site. “This rustic setting will allow us to not only increase our seating capacity but also provide outdoor seasonal seating and ample parking. Beer and wine will also be served at the new location.”
The news comes a day after Coffee & Cream, regrouping after a 2017 arson fire, reopened in the Slatersville Plaza. Coffee & Cream, operated by Branchaud’s brother Jonathan and his wife Heather, used to be a sort of attached annex to Beef Barn, but it was razed after the fire.
Marc and Michelle Branchaud said the move to Homestead Gardens will be complete by next summer.
Founded on Dec. 20, 1969 by Normand Branchaud – Marc and Michelle's father – the original Beef Barn opened at the existing location, 1 Greenville Road. The restaurant is situated on land leased from the Valliere family, longtime friends of the Branchauds. Together, the Branchauds and the Vallieres owned much of the farmland on Pound Hill Road, not far from Homestead Gardens.
Over the years, Rolande Branchaud – Marc's mother – took over the business and built it up to what it is today – a thriving lunch and dinner spot locals know for serving one of the best values around – a juicy roast beef sandwich that costs around $4. Marc joined her after graduating from college and today he and his sister Michelle own and operate the business, which also includes a second location on Pulaski Boulevard in Bellingham.
“Our plan is to keep as much originality of the “Barn” with a little more elbow room,” they said. “We believe moving to this 6 acre parcel will be a perfect fit for our new home.”
The Branchauds offered “a special thank you” to the Valliere family and all its loyal customers for “working with us through this transition.”
The Branchauds gave no clue about what might happen to the Beef Barn parcel after the restaurant relocates, but it's no secret that it's a hot commercial property. The intersection of Great Road (Route 102/146A) and Greenville Road (Route 104) is one of the busiest traffic junctions around. It's directly opposite Ayotte Little League Field in Woonsocket, which the city has been trying to sell for commercial use for years, to no avail, largely due to some topographical irregularities with the parcel. The city is presently attempting to correct some of them to make the land more marketable.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
