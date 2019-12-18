NORTH SMITHFIELD – In an apparent dispute over a lack of action by the town to reappoint three of its members, all six members of the Conservation Commission have submitted a joint letter to the town indicating they have resigned.
The move by the six comes after the actual terms of three of the members, Paul Soares, chairman, Mike Calo, vice chairman, and Glenn Vario expired at the end of October and their requests for reappointment were not acted upon by Town Administrator Gary Ezovski or the town council.
Three other members of the panel, Carol Ayala, Denis Chamberland, and Jeff Delasanta – all with terms expiring next year – are also included in the joint resignation letter submitted to Lillian Silva Scott, town clerk, on Tuesday.
“We, the members of the North Smithfield Conservation Commission, jointly submit our resignations effective December 17, 2019,” the commission members stated in the letter.
“It has recently become evident that there is a lack of appreciation on the part of the Town Administration for our many years of dedicated volunteer service to the community, our collective concern for the protection of natural resources in North Smithfield, and the substantial effort we have put forth over time,” the members added in the brief letter.
Their names were all listed at the letter’s conclusion.
The panel is chartered by the town with seven seats but a past member resigned after moving out of town and also has not been replaced.
When contacted about the letter, Soares attributed the decision to the members’ frustration with Town Administrator Gary Ezovski’s slow movement toward appointing candidates for town council approval.
Contending Ezovski has been “dragging his feet,” on naming candidates even while posting a request for town residents to step forward to serve, Soares said the three members whose terms expired in October had made it clear to the town they wished to remain on the panel.
After former Town Clerk Debra Todd sent them a letter noting they would have to file a notice of their intent to serve a new term before October 31, all three filed the requested notifications, Soares said.
“In fact, there are three of us who have a lot of experience on the board and were seeking reappointment,” Soares said while noting he has been a member for 14 years, Calo for 5 years, and Vario for 10.
Since that time, however, Ezovski has not taken action to reappoint the three members or any new members, according to Soares.
Soares believes the reason behind the inaction is that Ezovski does not agree with how the commission does its work.
“The charter states the commission shall protect and preserve the natural and cultural resources of the town,” Soares said.
To that end the commission has promoted the preservation of local forested lands and even taken a position on the more recent trend for solar array developers to log rural forest land as part of the installation of power generating solar arrays.
“The conservation commission is opposed to clear cutting trees to develop solar arrays but is not opposed to solar arrays,” Soares said. “It is just oppose to cutting down trees to put up solar arrays,” he added.
The panel would not oppose the installation of solar panels over parking lots, on large buildings or at former dumps and no longer used farmland, he noted.
“We just don’t support cutting down trees,” Soares said while describing such solar development as “counter productive” in reducing green house gases.
“One tree removes 48 pounds of carbon dioxide a year,” Soares offered while suggesting that the gains of solar power in reducing carbon dioxide are reduced by related deforestation.
With the town weighing an increasing number of solar developments for local lands, Soares said it appears there isn’t lot of support within the town’s administration for the panel given the lack of action on the new appointments.
The flap over the appointments also resulted in Soares having a debate with Town Council President Paul Vadenais on the topic during Monday’s council meeting which also factored in the panel’s joint decision to resign, according to Soares.
“They have a total lack of respect for what we do,” Soares said.
It remains unclear how a complete turnover on the conservation commission will affect current development reviews. Soares noted the conservation commission makes only recommendations to the planning board, zoning board and town council on various development projects when asked to do so and does have some of those recommendation requests pending.
Ezovski on Wednesday maintained that his handling of the pending reappointments had nothing to do with the individuals involved but rather an interest in giving more local residents the opportunity to serve on a town board, a point he has made several times in town communications such as his administrator’s newsletter.
“I have explained that I take my obligation to appoint people to our boards and commissions very seriously,” Ezovski said.
Part of that process, he said, is to give new people a chance to join town boards and make their own local contributions.
Since posting the available openings on panels in his communications, Ezovski said he has received several people “who are interested in serving on a local board or commission.”
The review of the appointments is ongoing, and Ezovski said he has not ruled out anyone and as a result was disappointed by the conservation commission members action.
Rather than indicating any disagreement with those serving, Ezovski said the delay has simply been one of timing for conducting his review and generating interest in the available vacancies.
“I want to make sure the people I am appointing are the right people to serve on a commission and give new people a chance to serve,” he explained.
“I just have not had an adequate amount of time to go through all my due diligence and hear from people who may want to serve on a board,” he added.
Ezovski said there have been issues that he and members of the conservation commission did not agree on such as the purchase of the Gold open space property for $1.8 million, a move he did not support, and he still thinks that was the right decision on the issue.
“But that doesn’t mean that I have any ill will toward them,” he said of the conservation commission members.
With the discussion coming up before the council, Ezovski said he felt like he was being “bullied” to make the appointments quickly, adding “I won’t do that.”
The conservation commission members could have continued to serve as has been town practice until replaced or reappointed, Ezovski said.
“This certainly was a disappointment to me, but that was their choice,” he said.
The administrator’s newsletter request for people to get involved in local government concluded with a reference to his own service on a town board, the sewer commission, about 40 years ago.
“We wrestled through some interesting debates together, learned a great deal about the town, government in general and each other,” Ezovski wrote on the website.
The administrator added that “a letter from my colleagues on that board thanking me for serving still hangs on a wall in my home. It was a great experience.”
Follow Joseph Nadeau on Twitter @JNad75
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.