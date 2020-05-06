NORTH SMITHFIELD — As area high schools consider ways to give members of the Class of 2020 a graduation ceremony under the coronavirus pandemic, local school officials are considering an outdoor drive-in style ceremony on the baseball field and adjoining land near the school as their solution.
The graduation on June 5 would be much different than any other held by the school in light of the crisis but would still seek to honor the accomplishments of the expected 120 Class of 2020 members in an appropriate way, according School Superintendent Michael St. Jean and High School Principal Timothy McGee.
“We are still developing it. We’re still pushing forward with having something in person while we follow the protocols that have been put forward by the Department of Education and the Governor’s office,” St. Jean said on Wednesday.
The state did publish a listing of guidance regarding graduation ceremonies, St. Jean explained, and a drive-in style ceremony was among the options schools could choose.
“And so that is what we are attempting to go forward with. We’re still developing it. New things are popping up, new ideas, and also new cautions and considerations that we have to weigh very carefully and we’re just committed to having something very, very extra special for our students because they’ve missed out on a lot of their senior year due to the distance learning and the social distancing,” St. Jean said.
The Class of 2020 saw their in-school classes end just over two months ago now as the state sought to slow the rate of coronavirus infections with stay-at-home orders, and have continued to complete their class work with their teachers over online connections.
All of their remaining sports, extra-curricular and social activities were cancelled as a result of the shut-down and graduation looms as the last opportunity for their success in completing high school can be marked.
St. Jean said local organizers of the modified ceremony had hoped to put in special features like even a concluding fireworks display but now the focus is just on having the class members gather in a safe way with their families to collect their diplomas and share some special moments with their class leaders and school staff.
“So we are going to come up with other things that will continue to make it special for the kids the families,” St. Jean said.
An original plan to use the school’s parking lot was found to be insufficient for the spacing needed and the move to the school land near the baseball field will allow the kind of distancing for the parked vehicles the state is seeking in its guidelines, according to St. Jean.
“So we figure that we can allow cars access to that area and also grid it off so that the cars are suitably far apart from each other to maintain safety and social distancing,” St. Jean explained.
There is also a small hill in front of the football field and its scoreboard that can be used for a portable movie screen that will allow for the projection of prepared videos and livestreaming of the speakers who do take the modified stage to address the gathering.
“And, again, we are looking to have everything done so that social distancing is followed the governor’s office requirements are followed and maintains something that is safe and yet memorable,” St. Jean said.
Nothing is set in stone at the moment and much will depend on how things play out as graduation nears, he noted.
It could be that the students will be allowed to exit their family cars and walk up to get their diplomas individually but that still is under review as to what regulations will be in place at the time, he noted.
The event will be recorded and livestreamed to the big screen so the families in the cars “can see it, and it will be livestreamed so grandma can watch it on Facebook for example,” St. Jean said.
Of course the graduates will be required to follow the arrangements that are made for the ceremony and St. Jean said he sees them cooperating on that score as well.
“We’re looking to certainly have police and fire on hand observing as well as our own folks to make sure social distancing requirements are followed,” he said.
While the plan to go live may be putting pressure on some other districts to follow suit, St. Jean said that North Smithfield is somewhat different for a couple of reasons.
Having the outdoor space helps, just as the small size of the class does.
“One thing that I think makes North Smithfield High School different, there is only about 120 students in the graduating class. If we had a graduating class of 200, 300, 400 students, I don’t know if we would be looking at something like this,” he said.
“The other thing is that year after, year after year-- it doesn’t matter which class that we have-- one of things we always have the feedback on, and we take pride in, is that our students are very respectful and we trust them because they have proven to be mature and trustworthy and demonstrate suitable respect,” St. Jean said.
“So we have great confidence in this senior class that they will follow the protocols,” he added.
The details of the plan are still being worked on, but St. Jean said June 5 is the day thus far given that some graduates are heading off into the military or jobs and won’t be available later in the summer for such a ceremony.
“We are going to just proceed on the original date and give our kids something that is approximating a last hurrah graduation. It will be different. It will have certain restrictions but in some ways in the some of the ideas kicking around, I think it is going to be incredibly memorable, interesting and fun,” St. Jean said.
McGee said the plan for graduation came out of request by the senior class that if nothing else, they could still have a graduation at the high school like all prior classes.
“When I met with my class officers going over different scenarios, because let’s face it, they get robbed of everything, they don’t have a prom, they don’t have a class supper, everything is gone-- the one thing they asked us to do is to try to get graduation at the school in some way or fashion.
“And so, this is what we can up with. My hope is that I can actually space them out enough and walk them across the stage, that’s my hope,” McGee said. “But I have to wait until the 11th hour to put the trigger on that,” he added.
Gov. Gina Raimondo has started the process of easing restrictions and that could affect what happens on June 5, he noted.
“If they release some restrictions, I will do everything in my power to make that happen for them but I can’t go against executive orders,” McGee said of his plan to in some way give each graduate their diploma.
Other factors, such as the conditions of the fields and the weather, will also have to be evaluated as the event nears, he noted.
Town Administrator Gary Ezovski said Wednesday that he had been given a preliminary understanding of the school department’s plan and is in support of it.
“I have to be enthusiastic about all of the creativity the school department and every department has been going through to keep things moving along as best we can while also being mindful of the obligation we have to keep everybody virus free,” Ezovski said.
“So I think it is a great idea, apparently from what I can gather in the limited communication I have had on this so far, the seniors have asked that if it is to be a drive-in circumstance, that we do it at the school because obviously that is their home,” he said.
For now, school officials are continuing to walk through the planning stages for the ceremony, he noted, and things could change.
“I’m disappointed that we don’t have an indication that we could do something that would be more normal, but I also understand that we still don’t understand all the details of how to manage COVID-19, and so I think it is what can be done and with that, I think it’s great,” Ezovski said.
