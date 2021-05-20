NORTH SMITHFIELD — In a bid to attract more food trucks to local events, the town council on Monday agreed to waive the town’s $75 annual licensing fee for four mobile food establishments to operate at the upcoming local fireworks display on July 10 as well as Concerts on the Common Summer Events 2021.
The fee waiving was directed to four specific food truck operations that have been invited to participate in the local events, according to Town Council President John Beauregard. The vendors are Mickey G’s Clamcakes, The ISH, Sunnyside of the Street, and Smoke & Barbecue.
All of the vendors would be in attendance at the privately sponsored fireworks event at the Dr. Paul F. Joyce Athletic Complex on July 10 and only one or two trucks at each of the Common concerts through the summer, Beauregard explained.
“I put this on here to try to encourage the food trucks to participate,” Beauregard told his fellow council members during their virtual meeting from the Kendall Dean municipal offices building before asking former council member Anthony Soly, an operator of food trucks, to explain the impact fees have on food truck vendors.
“In small towns, what I’ve found – I bought my food trucks almost a year ago now – and what I found in a lot of small towns is, business-wise, it’s not lucrative to set up in the town day-to-day,” Soly noted. “Especially when you add the permit fee. We’re all responsible for paying our town taxes, so if we set up in a town our sales tax goes to that town for that day that we are set up in that town.”
“When you have a one-day event and a $75 permit fee, it’s usually not lucrative enough for multiple food trucks to come in,” Soly said. “Maybe one, but not multiple.”
While there is a desire to have multiple trucks come in and add variety at an event, Soly said it helps to have the fees waived as a form of support that could result in food trucks visiting the town more frequently.
“I think a lot of what happened with the food truck industry is, it kind of blew up and the ordinances kind of placed to have something there as a place holder without really going through the ordinances with a fine-tooth comb,” Soly said. “When you think of the restaurant industry as a whole, the catering industry, they’re not bound by the same restrictions as the food truck industry. So having it like this, where the fee gets waived, that’s important,” Soly said.
Soly operates the Sunnyside on the Street breakfast foods truck, and explained that his truck has a permit for North Smithfield because he does business in the town.
But waiving the fee would help bring in trucks that might not otherwise come to the community. That “gives our residents something else, especially when you are hosting an event,” Soly said.
“It supports small business. I’m a town resident, so you’re supporting me,” Soly said. “We’ve got a truck coming over from Cumberland, so our neighbors are coming here, and there are trucks doing business on the outskirts of town that, if they find that it’s lucrative to come to town, now you’ll start getting those permits easier over here.”
“And the more events that you do, then the trucks will say, ‘OK, permits make sense, it makes sense to get a permit in the Town of North Smithfield,’” Soly said.
Town Council member Paul Vadenais noted the town’s mobile food vendor permit resulted from the growth of food truck businesses in Providence.
“This all came about because of an influx of trucks in Providence just showing up and popping up and the (state) Department of Health weighed in,” Vadenais noted.
The Department of Health required all of the trucks to obtain a license and the town’s permit process was an offshoot of that, Vadenais explained.
“We can waive the fee, but we can’t waive the state fee,” Vadenais said.
All of the vendors to be granted a local waiver already have their state licenses, Vadenais added.
While the council would be waiving the annual fee of $75 for mobile food establishments, Soly said the town’s licensing requirements are more complicated than just a one-time fee.
“In North Smithfield, the way the ordinance is written, the trucks have to get permission every day from the town council, whereas in other towns you don’t,” Soly said.
In Providence, where he also has a license, Soly said he doesn’t have to go back for approval of each day he wants to operate and can pull on the side of the road any day in Providence under that city’s permitting.
“But in North Smithfield, the way the ordinance is written, I have to give you an address, a date and a time that I am going to be serving,” he said. “Which I said, for the food truck industry doesn’t make sense when you compare to other industries.”
A catering company doing a meal in someone’s home doesn’t need to give such notification, but a food truck does, he explained.
“So a food truck is actually governed deeper,” Soly said.
Before waiving the food truck fees for the vendors invited to the local events, the council also discussed whether the town should have advertised for participation by more vendors.
Council member Kimberly Alves noted there were no ice cream or lemonade trucks in the line up and suggested such a business might add to the offerings already planned.
Beauregard said that because the fireworks event he is helping to organize is privately sponsored, he did not see a need to advertise for vendors.
“I got some help from Mr. Soly and that’s what we did, we got his recommendations and other people’s recommendations,” Beauregard said. “So it was not a public announcement as far as advertising.”
“There was specific reasons for having a diverse selection when these trucks were selected,” Beauregard noted.
Vadenais said the Council could consider additional waivers if other interested parties come forward given the time remaining before the events, but Council member Stephen Corriveau pointed out that there should be a specific number – possibly the four currently offered – in regard to the pandemic and social distancing needs at future events.
The council subsequently voted to grant the fee waivers to the four listed vendors.
