NORTH SMITHFIELD — Longtime North Smithfield Police Chief Steven E. Reynolds has announced his retirement.
A brief statement issued by Reynolds did not give a precise date, but it said his retirement would become effective in February 2020, after he completes 24 years of service with the 26-member police force.
A former member of the Rhode Island State Police, Reynolds is on track to retire with 46 years of service as a policeman. Prior to being appointed as chief of the NSPD in 1996, Reynolds had been employed by the state police for 22 years, retiring as a detective commander.
“He is a true professional who is going to be missed,” said Town Administrator Gary Ezovski. “He’s set a very high standard of operation at the police department, and he’s leaving with an exemplary run of success.”
Ezovski said he would appoint a commission to search for Reynolds’ successor and that he hoped current members of the police department would apply.
Reynolds was known as an unflashy administrator who seldom drew attention to himself. “Some of that is humility,” Ezovski observed. “Some of that is protocol.”
Off-duty, Reynolds was passionate about baseball and was widely admired as a youth coach, most recently for the Cumberland-Lincoln American Legion. He has been named the head coach of the Lincoln High School varsity baseball team next year.
Ezovski knew the announcement was coming. The town administrator said the chief had confided in him some time ago.
“This is his personal decision and 46 years is enough is what he expressed to me,” Ezovski said. “There are some other things he’d like to do.”
Reynolds wasn’t available for an interview about the announcement yesterday, a secretary in the police station said.
