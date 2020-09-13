By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town Administrator Gary S. Ezovski has issued a new executive order updating the town’s tax bill process under the COVID-19 pandemic that provides taxpayers a delay on payment of their second quarter tax bills.
Ezovski said on Friday that the new order does not affect the due date of the town’s first quarter tax bills which was set under a previous executive order.
The first quarter tax bills are due on Sept. 15 under the prior order and that has not changed, Ezovski explained.
The new order will delay payment of the second quarter tax bills for residential, commercial and tangible property from a due date of Oct. 15 to Oct. 29, according to Ezovski.
“It was something that was discussed by the Town Council on Wednesday and we all agreed to extend it,” Ezovski said.
The order also notes that the town’s auto excise taxes will “continue to remain on hold due to the lack of action by the state legislature and the governor in determining how the current budget challenge will impact the phase out plan for auto excise taxes.”
The order states that the town’s budget process has been impacted by the state budget process, as the legislature and governor have yet to adopt a budget defining funds for both aid to education for local communities and the status of the auto excise tax phase out set in motion under prior state budgets.
Ezovski took up the new executive order in his Town Administrator’s update posted on the town’s website.
“The federal government’s lack of action on a second stimulus package has precluded the State of Rhode Island from setting a budget for the 2021 fiscal year,” Ezovski noted in his update.
“The impact to the North Smithfield tax process has been twofold, with both issues being on the revenue side of our budget. First, just like every other municipality in the state, we don’t have certainty on the amount to be received for aid to education,” he said.
Ezovski said a large contingency has been built into the town’s budget but to date about a $6 million revenue share of the budget remains a significant unknown.
“Second, and though a lesser issue, we still also don’t know what will happen with the auto tax phase out program. Last year auto tax revenue was split at approximately $2.8 million town and $1.6 million state. If the phase out plan continues the local share (your bill) will be smaller and the state side higher. But even today we do not have a hint as to what that split will be,” Ezovski said.
“All of this has been managed with respect for our obligations in charter provisions, state law and the continuing state of emergency related to COVID-19,” Ezovski noted in his message.
“Frankly, it is a mess that we didn’t create but whose impact to every taxpayer we have tried to limit,” he said.
In regard to local property taxes, Ezovski said that “based on state law, the process could not wait beyond Aug. 15, so the tax roll was set in accord with the budget approved by the town council on June 30 and bills were issued as quickly as possible with a delay in the first quarter due date.”
The net impact to the taxpayer thus far, he noted, has been a delay of 30 days for making the first payment.
Despite a shortened period of time between payment of the first bills and the second, Ezovski said most of the feedback from taxpayers at town hall has indicated local taxpayers are “anxious to receive and pay their property and auto tax bills.”
Follow Joseph Nadeau on Twitter @JNad75
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.