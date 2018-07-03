WOONSOCKET — Set against a backdrop of a shooting incident earlier in the day that left a city police officer recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg, and criticism from some residents citing a need for more respect of the city’s administration, members of the City Council voted 4-3 Monday evening in an unsuccessful bid to override Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s veto of its amended city budget of $143.5 million.
The failure of Council President Daniel Gendron and members James Cournoyer, Denise Sierra and Jon Brien to secure one more of their peers for the super majority needed to override the mayor’s veto means that the administration’s original budget proposal of $144.3 million, with the $770,000 in prior council cuts restored, is now the city’s approved budget.
Council members Richard Fagnant, Christopher Beauchamp and Melissa Murray all voted against overriding the mayor’s budget veto.
The voting, just after 8:20 p.m., concluded a lengthy period of budget discussion that had kicked off during the session’s public comment period and continued when the council members took up the move to override the veto and voiced their own views.
Barbara Scanlon, of Getchell Avenue, chided the council for its handling of its past budget discussions with the mayor saying “it was actually embarrassing for me as a taxpayer to watch the actions that go on.”
Whether council members agree with the mayor’s positions or not, Scanlon said Baldelli-Hunt, who sat at the table with her directors for meeting without comment Monday, “deserves to be treated with respect. Whether you agree with her or not she should be treated with much more respect,” Scanlon said again.
The resident said she had watched video coverage of past meetings where members of the council attempted to “shut her down,” from making points on the budget and called on Gendron to also allow taxpayers to speak their mind on budget matters.
Several of the speakers at the council meeting responded to an update by Public Safety Director Eugene Jalette on the condition of Patrolman Travis Young, who suffered a gunshot wound to leg during the confrontation with a suspect ultimately apprehended by fellow department members, and wished him a speedy recovery.
“I am very grateful because I can go to sleep at night,” Lorraine Corey said, while relating her thanks for the city’s police department keeping its residents safe.
And Albert G. Brien, said he wished to echo the words of Corey and note that “we have some outstanding officers. Thank God this young officer that was involved, was not mortally wounded, or more seriously wounded,” Brien said. “I will have him in my prayers this evening.”
John Ward, a former member of the council, went to the podium to urge the council to act on overriding the mayor’s budget veto given his belief that the net result of the budget approved by the council would already be facing a potential deficit next year by a total of $3 million due to several factors that have not turned out in the city’s favor.
By overriding the mayor’s budget veto, the council would only be reducing the overall deficit by $777,000, but Ward suggested that would at least bring the potential for red ink down to about $2 million.
Ward said the move would help cover the city’s unsuccessful bid to have Landmark Medical Center pay a contribution in taxes through General Assembly action, which now represents “a net loss in revenue” for the city.
“I ask the council again to override the veto in order to close that gap created for next year,” Ward said.
Among the council members, Cournoyer criticized the mayor for her “it’s my way or the highway” approach to working on the budget with the council and noted that she could have negotiated some of the items under contention without an overriding veto of the council’s amended budget.
The mayor’s budget took a one-time $1.1 million tap of funding for future costs of Woonsocket firefighter benefits, but Cournoyer called that budget strategy “simply wrong” and asked why the city would want to tap such an employee funded source of revenue.
In all, the cuts proposed by Cournoyer would have reduced the budget by $770,000 and eliminated several of the mayor’s new additions, such as an economic development director and a chief of staff, but overall those cuts would also allow the city to direct the tax savings toward commercial property owners, a move that would better improve economic development, according to Cournoyer.
“We just don’t need such a post and we just don’t need a chief of staff,” Cournoyer said while urging his peers to vote for the override.
Beauchamp, however, said he would vote against the override given how he has seen the city improve on many fronts in recent years.
“I know one thing, we are in a lot better place than we were four years ago and that is the result of a lot of variables,” he said.
Beauchamp said he agreed with Scanlon’s remark that the council does not seem to listen to city residents at times, and offered “that is what we’re here for, we are here to listen to directors, citizens and to listen to each other,” he said.
As the vote on the override approached, Fagnant told his peers he had looked over the budget extensively since the panel voted on the budget on June 19, and it was because of that review that he planned to vote against the veto override.
“I spent a lot of time with the budget book and I came to my own conclusions on what is better for the taxpayers and residents of the city,” Fagnant said.
Noting he could elaborate on his reasons at a later portion of the meeting, Fagnant said he was voting for the mayor’s budget. “I think the administration budget is better suited to the residents and taxpayers,” he said.
Gendron made a final attempt to seek an override from his peers and suggested the mayor had left the council with no other options given her lack of using a line item veto.
“I would respectfully ask that since you have no other options before you that you support overriding the veto,” Gendron said. The vote to approve the override of 4-3 fell short of that goal and Gendron subsequently confirmed that the mayors budget would go into effect as a result.
