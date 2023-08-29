WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket High School’s popular Peer Mentor program has grown to over 100 mentors this year, about 70% of whom are new to the program.
This is the second year the mentors, who are tasked with welcoming incoming freshmen and creating a supportive school environment, have been trained by Mentor Rhode Island, a state affiliate of a national organization.
“It was a fun experience and something to do my last year,” said Shaken Callender, a senior and second-year peer mentor.
With roughly 460 incoming freshmen, this year’s cohort of mentors has their work cut out for them, but they also have more training opportunities than previous cohorts. The program is partnering with four local organizations to offer specialized training courses in one of four focus areas: substance abuse prevention, nonviolence, healthy relationships and mental health first aid. Mentors get to choose two.
Last year’s peer mentors focused primarily on mental health, working with the Chris Collins Foundation to launch an awareness campaign that culminated in unveiling a new mural in one of the main hallways at WHS. WHS also became the first school in the state to certify students in mental health first aid last year.
Charlenia Smith, a senior and second-year peer mentor, said she’s excited for the trainings and that they’re “quite fun.” Because her freshmen year was during the pandemic, she said becoming a peer mentor means being able to “help people the way you weren’t able to be helped.”
WHS is also bringing in a new assistant principal this year, Kate Clancy, specializing in student affairs and culture. Clancy is joining WHS from Beacon Charter High School for the Arts, where she was the director of curriculum, instruction and assessment. She said she “loves Woonsocket” and is excited to begin a more student-facing role.
“You’ve got to know the kids,” she said. “They’ve got to get to know you just as much as you’ve got to know them.”
The mentors’ first big responsibility this year was welcoming incoming freshmen and their families to orientation on Wednesday evening. Dozens of peer mentors lined the hallway leading to the auditorium, cheering for every family that passed through. Callender and Smith both said they probably would’ve been embarrassed to be welcomed in like that, but also acknowledged that it was better than the online orientations of the pandemic years.
Just around the corner, members of the student council, most of them also peer mentors, were helping decorate a large bulletin board with hardware store paint chips for freshmen to write their name, a fun fact and what inspires them. Ann Croft, a business teacher who was supervising the students’ efforts, said this year’s orientation seemed to have a great turnout and estimated the incoming class of 2027 would push the total enrollment of WHS and the Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center to about 1,800.
“The hope is that even if they’re not able to attend tonight, they’ll be able to fill it out,” Croft said of the bulletin board.
After a presentation in the auditorium, freshmen and their families grabbed some pizza in the cafeteria before joining peer mentor-led tours of the main building and getting the chance to sign up for clubs and sports.
Briona Radford, whose son Ja’neal, will be starting school next week said the two of them were mainly there for Ja’neal to sign up for vocational graphic design classes at the WACTC since they were already well-acquainted with the campus. Briona herself graduated WHS in 2008 and noted that “the set-up is not that different” from when she was a student.
Pauline Fuentes was also not worried about touring the school since her incoming freshmen, Yzabella Lantigua, will be her third child to come through WHS. She said her advice to Lantigua about starting high-school is the same thing she says all the time.
“High school is already hard enough, so be true to yourself,” she said. “They don’t know how fast it’s going to go.”
