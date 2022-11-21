NORTH SMITHFIELD – The town council received no public comment last week on a proposed 3-year contract with members of the Police Department’s International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local No. 410 that would grant 3-percent raises in each year of the agreement.
The contract proposal worked out by the town administration and Local 410 representatives was only scheduled for a public hearing at last Monday’s meeting and will be brought up for approval at the council’s next meeting, Council President John Beauregard noted.
The proposed contract’s fiscal impact statement from the Finance Department was reviewed by the budget committee which noted that it viewed the statement to “fairly” reflect the changes in the contract over the three year period from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025.
The net impact of the agreement for changes in salary and benefits on the current police contract cost of $3,132,089 would be $19,140 in the first year of the new contract, $83,525 in the second year, and $169,191 in the third year, according to the Finance Department projections.
In addition to the 3 percent raises, the proposed contract includes a $500 stipend increase for the fleet manager, a $250 stipend increase for the D.A.R.E. Officer, longevity pay increases, and staggered changes in medical coverage co-payments that will see all members paying a 20 percent co-share on both medical and dental coverage costs as of June 30, 2025.
Noting that the contract details had just been provided by the town administration, the council opted to leave the hearing open for further comment before it considers approval and Vadenais also asked for a recommendation on
See council, page a2
Council
Continued from page a1
the pact from the council’s legal counsel for that session.
In other action, the council approved an agreement with Local 937 of R.I. Council 94 to modify the current collective bargaining agreement between the sides to permit the use of “per diem dispatchers” to fill dispatcher vacancies at the police department when other contract employees are not available to fill them and also agreed to support a proposal for a local R.I. Ready Program grant application with a council resolution.
The resolution of support was for the Branch River Commerce Park’s planned application to the R.I. Ready Program for funding assistance to help design and plan a potential 100,000-square-foot industrial building or other eligible structures on an approximate 100-acre parcel the company owns off Great Road along Route 146.
The grant funding would be drawn from the $40 million Rhode Islanders approved for the industrial development program in 2020.
Brian King of Crossman Engineering, a firm working with Branch River owner Sam Brickle of SamMan Realty, said a proposal eligible for the Quoint Point Development Corp. managed grant program must have at least 10 acres of land, access within one mile to a major road, industrial zoning and ability to support a 100,000 square foot building along with town support.
If accepted, a proposal would then undergo review by the R.I. Ready staff and still require local approval before proceeding forward, King noted.
Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski told the council plans for development of Branch River property were considered by the past town administration with a possible entrance and exit route from the Pound Hill Road ramps on Route 146.
The property’s owner SamMan Realty would be applying for the state development grants and no local funding would be involved in the site development phase of the project, Zwolenski noted.
“I think everybody will agree this location off of 146 is ideal, it’s between Providence and Worcester, has connections with 295, 146, 95, 90 290, an excellent location,” Zwolenski said.
Beauregard said the letter of support, in the form of a council resolution, would be “step one,” and Branch River could then take it from there.
Council member Paul Vadenais also pointed out the proposal’s merits.
“Based on what I read, this is a way that we can support, to show that we want business in our community at no cost to the town,” Vadenais said. The council member added that the state funding that would be used was “our money, but it’s no additional money.”
The five members voted unanimously to prepare a resolution of support for the application.
By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.