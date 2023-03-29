NORTH SMITHFIELD – The planning board is getting ready to open a new effort to update the town’s comprehensive plan, a process that typically occurs every five years.
Planning Board member Jeff Porter brought up the comprehensive plan update during the board’s meeting last Thursday while recommending the panel at the least begin considering how it wants to conduct the process.
Comprehensive plans are required by the state’s Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Regulation Act and include a standard listing of content while ensuring a community’s forecasts, goals, and policies are based on a minimum 20-year planning view.
The plans are to be put together with public input and comment and are used as the foundation for municipal zoning and land use requirements as well as capital planning.
The state also participates in the comprehensive plan’s review to ensure the completed plans are consistent with the state law requiring them.
Porter noted the town’s current plan went into effect in 2019 which would put the town at the five year mark in 2024 when it would need to be reviewed.
Porter suggested that the panel dedicate its second meeting of each month to working on the update. The planning board would make a recommendation to the town council on any proposed revisions which would then decide on whether to move forward on those changes.
“There are 12 chapters in the comp plan and maybe we can just start knocking them off, one by one as we go through it so that way, by the time 2024 comes around, we have a well thought out revised comp plan that is continually reformed,” Porter said.
“There are a lot of things going on in town right now that are not addressed in the comp plan and I think it would behoove us to get on top of it and move that forward,” Porter said.
“If the (town) council wants to have a lot of discussion about where this town is going, what better way to start having those discussions than with the planning board workshops,” Porter explained.
As part of the comp plan review, the planners could invite other town boards and commissions to its meetings on the topic to get their contributions as the work proceeds, Porter suggested.
“Parks and recreation, the conservation commission, the economic development commission, the new water supply board- – there are a lot of new players in town,” Porter said while noting the meetings could help generate cooperation on the topic between the town boards.
“I know we had a brief meeting with some of the boards, with the Halliwell Review Committee, with the library, parks and rec, the arts committee, the seniors advisory committee, and that went very successfully,” Porter said of the work the groups put in on trying to come up with a plan for the former Halliwell School property.
The comp plan update could follow a similar process, according to Porter.
“I think that would get us started thinking about how we’d like to update our comp plan. What our goals are going to be for the next 5, 10, 15, 20 years,” Porter said.
Fellow planning board member Richard Keene has already shared materials on the town’s historic assets from his role as president of the North Smithfield Heritage Association and those could be included in the update review, Porter suggested.
“That could be very easily worked into the comp plan for reference, I’ve been saving all the newsletters on some historic areas that should be mentioned and noted in the comp plan,” Porter said.
The review work on the plan overall is something that should be done now rather than in a rush when the update deadline arrives, Porter noted.
Planning Board Chair Gary Palardy supported the need for the review while noting the work could also include a look into how some local ordinances and the plan differ.
“They can be vague enough that they can create conflict or in some cases they are just not in sync with each other,” Palardy said.
“I think part of this effort should be to clean that up because it causes problems,” the chair added.
Palardy also suggested that the board look at setting a schedule for inviting the town’s different panels to work on the update.
“Not every board, commission or committee needs to be involved with each chapter,” Palardy said of the town’s 12-chapter comprehensive plan.
The conservation commission and parks and recreation committee might be interested in the natural resources and related chapters and could be asked to participate in a meeting on those topics, Palardy suggested.
“I figure if it’s organized that way, it will go more smoothly and we’ll get a little better buy-in too, because some of them are already committed to some other stuff,” Palardy said.
The town did begin work on an update of the plan two years ago but it was not finished due to the pandemic, Palardy noted. The work that was done then could be a starting point for the new effort, Palardy noted.
Member Cynthia Roberts asked if the plan for meetings could be listed as a schedule in advance to help interested local residents to attend and Palardy said that would be done in addition to the regular posting required for board meetings.
Porter said he will meet with Town Planner Mark Carruolo to come up with a proposed schedule for future meetings on the topic.
“The last update was a very good update and I think we can even top that this time,” Porter said.
