NORTH SMITHFIELD — Though it has been allowed in the past, the town council is now considering whether to formally approve hunting on open space or conservation land owned by the town.
Councilman Paul Vadenais put the matter before his peers at Monday night’s meeting in the renovated council chamber at the Kendall-Dean municipal office building and noted that the conservation committee had requested the panel take a position on such hunting.
“It’s really something the council needs to weigh and see if they want to allow hunting on any town-owned properties,” Vadenais said while explaining the issue to Council President John Beauregard during the special meeting of the newly-elected council.
“I brought this before the council so we could discuss it and see where we wanted to go with it,” Vadenais, the panel’s former president, said of the agenda item referring to the town’s Cedar Swamp conservation land off Greenville Road.
Hunting has been allowed on the town’s conservation land in the past on a limited basis – the conservation commission chairman would grant permission to a small number of individuals to hunt on land they had hunted on under its prior ownership.
While hunting may have lessened recently, Vadenais said he has become concerned that a greater emphasis on the public use of open space lands for recreation could put people at risk when hunting game does occur.
Police Chief Timothy Lafferty was contacted about the issue and has indicated that anyone hunting on land in the town should be properly licensed and follow all regulations governing such activity, but the town does not have any specific ordinances covering hunting on town-owned land, according to Vadenais.
The conservation commission did not take a stance on the matter and instead requested that the council weigh in, he said.
With more people using the town’s land for recreation – and possibly hunting – Vadenais suggested there could be a greater risk of accidents, as have occurred elsewhere, and a potential liability for the town.
“There was a story just last week in the papers about Massachusetts, where a guy got shot,” Vadenais said.
The story involved a hunter accidentally shooting another hunter.
“So I have a concern that, on town land, I don’t know if we really want to have that,” Vadenais said. “We don’t have that much open space.”
Beauregard noted that permission to hunt the Cedar Swamp parcel may have been “grandfathered” in the land donation to the town and suggested it might need to be reviewed for the future.
Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski told the councilors he asked Town Solicitor David Igliozzi to look into the matter after it was placed on the panel’s agenda.
Igliozzi, reappointed to his post by the council Monday night, has already asked conservation commission members about past practices and explained that only a few private citizens were granted such permission in the past.
“It’s just that the previous owner of this particular land had allowed these private citizens to hunt in the past,” Igliozzi said. “So the conservation commission did it until, I guess, the last few years.”
He also said Vadenais was correct in indicating that there were no local ordinances on the books indicating what the town’s position would be regarding hunting on town land.
“There is no prohibition to hunting on the town land, so it is appropriate for the town council to weigh in on it,” he said.
On the issue of potential liability, Igliozzi said there are “some statutes on the books that indicate that if you give permission to a hunter or anyone to hunt on your land, without charge, as long as you don’t charge them, then you would incur no liability for any of their actions, or any injuries they cause to other people.”
That would apply not only to hunting, but is “allowed anyone for recreational purposes,” with the definition of recreational purposes including hunting, he explained.
“So, I think the long story short is, it’s really a policy decision for the council if they want to continue to allow people to hunt on town land, they have to be properly licensed, obviously, but it is about giving permission to someone who is properly licensed,” Igliozzi said.
The council did not render a decision on the issue Monday evening and instead tabled the matter for further study by the administration and additional discussion at a later date.
Although all the newly-elected council – including members Clair O’Hara, Stephen Corriveau and Kimberly Alves, vice president – attended the session in-person, members of the public were not present in the council chamber on Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The session streamed online, as has been the case for prior sessions.
