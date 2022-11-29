Auger family, Knights of Columbus and WPD team up for toy drive
By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
WOONSOCKET – The Auger family, Woonsocket Council 113 of the Knights of Columbus and members of Woonsocket Police Department ended up with a stellar opening of the annual Woonsocket Police Toy Drive on Saturday, even with the current state of the economy.
After a somewhat worrisome start as the collection at St. Joseph parish began, plenty of people began stopping buy to leave bags of Christmas presents for those in need with the volunteers working in the Good Shepherd Catholic Regional School auditorium through the afternoon.
Police Capt. John Picard, serving his second year as head of the police department’s toy drive, said he was feeling good about the local response as the set-up in the auditorium continued to be visited by a steady stream of donors.
“We are very pleased with the turnout today and people’s generosity,” Picard said.
The department’s partnership with the Knights of Columbus over the past two years has helped to streamline the operation and get everything moving ahead to the distribution of toys in mid-December, Picard noted.
“This year is really going well,” Picard said while pointing to the number of toys already donated and boxed at St. Joseph.
The collected items will determine how many families the drive will be able to help this year as city residents face the impact of inflation and higher housing and utility costs.
“Last year we were at just over 100 families or 300 children,” Picard noted.
Although the department is still in the process of building its list of families to be helped this year, Picard said it could top last year given the impact of the economy on families.
“We don’t know yet and we just hope we will have the toys needed to help everyone we can,” Picard said.
The Auger family has been helping the Woonsocket Police Department collect toys for the drive since Ron Auger, a dispatcher with the department died after an illness in 2009.
Ron’s sister, Christine Arel, has watched her three daughters, Rebecca Arel, 22, Brianna Arel, 21, and Emma Capracotta, 10, grow up during the years her family has helped out with drive from the family’s home at 329 Wood Avenue and at the special drop-off events like Saturday’s.
The Auger family will hold its 14th annual collection in Ron’s memory at Wood Avenue on Dec. 11th from 4 to 7 p.m. as the concluding event of this year’s toy drive.
Christine Arel has typically filled Ron’s old truck with toys several times over during that event but will be filling up a police department vehicle this year after having had to sell the pick-up recently due it its age.
Ron and her late father, Ovide Auger, who died in March of 2021, would both be pleased with the community’s continued support for the drive.
“It makes me feel awesome and Ronnie and my dad would be so proud,” Arel said.
Arel’s mom, Jeanne Auger, was also happy with the good work on display at St. Joseph on Saturday.
“I think it’s fabulous,” Auger said.
“Thank God for the Knight’s of Columbus, because without them we couldn’t do this,” Auger added.
Since holding the collection at St. Joseph, the Knights have been able to bring in both more toys and donations through the mix of a drop off operation and penny social where donors can participate in raffles for items such a 50-inch television or gift bags and baskets. A kitchen crew from the Knights was also on-hand to provide snacks and soft drinks.
The best part was that Knights and police department members were getting on the toys organized on Saturday so that there would be less work to do when the actual distribution begins, Auger noted.
“It’s just a blessing that this gets done every year,” Jeanne Auger said.
“It’s so heartwarming that kids are going to be able to have toys at Christmas,” Auger added.
Jeff Gaulin, a former Grand Knight for Council 113 and now R.I. State Warden, said the Knights of Columbus had been helping the Augers put on the collection at the Former All Saints Parish and other locations for 11 of the years the family has helped the Police Toy Drive.
“When All Saints closed, we moved here last year,” Gaulin noted.
The first collection run by the Knights had been at the organizations’ annual Christmas party and that year brought in a total of 75 toys, Gaulin recalled. Last year, at the first St. Joseph collection, that number had grown to 1,250, Gaulin said.
St. Joseph’s pastor, the Rev. Ryan Simas, invited the Knights to relocate to St. Joseph as well and that has made everything easier, Gaulin added.
“I think it’s been going pretty good. As the tables fill up, we have been boxing everything so it will be ready for the distribution,” Gaulin, who was working the event with his wife, Sue, and son, Nicholas, the Grand Knight of Council 113.
Families needing assistance with the holidays can contact the Police Toy Drive Hotline at 767-9267 to sign up. Checks can also be made out to the Council 113 of the K of C for the toy drive.
Woonsocket Police Sgt. Jesse Nunnemacher said the toy drive is likely to help a lot of local families again this year given the more challenging economic factors they are facing.
“We already have 25 families signed up and I’m sure it will be more given the way the economy is and how many people are looking for jobs,” Nunnemacher said.
The police officer said he recently went to a call for a husband and wife having an argument and learned that it had been over buying Christmas presents.
“I was able to talk to them and get them on the list,” Nunnemacher said.
It could be a common problem for families this year, Nunnemacher noted.
“People are hurting and just don’t have the money to get their kids what they deserve,” Nunnemacher said.
