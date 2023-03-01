Questions raised over whether proposed athletic complex can meet needs of all school teams
WOONSOCKET – Plenty of generalized support but few concrete details came out of the joint City Council and School Committee meeting to discuss the Cass Park athletic complex plan on Monday night.
The main point of contention was the number of fields that would need to be constructed to adequately serve the needs of the Woonsocket Education District’s athletic teams. Athletic Director Nancy Giordano said there are currently 11 teams that use the five fields at Barry Field, including varsity, junior varsity and freshman football, boys’ and girls’ soccer, field hockey, cheer and the middle school baseball team in the spring.
Of those five fields, one is only used for football games in order to preserve the grass, leaving four other fields for concurrent practices and games. Giordano said in addition to the cost and time commitment of busing students to Barry Field, the lack of lights also narrows the window of time teams can practice, especially in the fall.
Currently, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s early renderings of the Cass park complex feature three fields, including an artificial grass football field that could be used for practices and games. There would also be separate facilities for track and field and other amenities such as a weight room, concession stand, locker rooms, equipment storage and coaches’ offices.
Giordano said her main concern was the number of practice fields and making sure all fall teams could practice at once, even with a home game happening simultaneously. She estimated that at least three fall sports usually have at least one home game per week.
“If kids have to wait two hours to practice, that’s when they get themselves into trouble,” she said. “That’s when things are happening. They’re hanging around.”
Though she said she has been and would continue to solicit input from Woonsocket High School coaches and other athletic staff, Baldelli-Hunt made clear her dedication to seeing the project through regardless of whether it could accommodate their wishlists.
“If you’re trying to kill a plan, it’s not going to work,” she said. “If you want to continue to use Barry Field, use Barry Field. We’re building the complex whether you want to have the athletes use it or you don’t want to have them use it.”
School Committee Chairman Paul Bourget and other members rushed to reiterate their support.
“Mayor, I’m excited about this project,” Bourget said. “Nobody here is looking to tear this project down. That’s why we’re having this meeting. All we wanted to do is say, ‘here’s what we think we need.’ This is the best thing that’s ever happened to the school in a long, long time. It’s exciting!”
Committee member Alan Leclaire called the insinuation that the committee wanted to kill the project “ridiculous” and said the district will gladly take advantage of whatever ends up being built at Cass Park.
Baldelli-Hunt suggested that Rivers Edge Park would be a closer alternative for overflow space if Cass Park cannot hold as many fields as the athletic department would like.
“Whatever we can build there, we’re going to build,” she said of Cass Park. “And if you want to utilize it, you can utilize it, and if you don’t, then you don’t have to. If you need to use Barry Field for a team, use Barry Field for a team. Why you would want to bus to Barry Field is beyond me when you have Rivers Edge, where you have acreage and acreage at Rivers Edge which is, in my day, walking distance, never mind busing distance from the high school.”
Public Works Director Steven D’Agostino added that the School Committee appeared to be looking at renderings of the Cass Park plans that are at least two years old and that things have changed since those renderings were created. For example, the City Council voted in August to acquire the site of the former Ho Kong Chinese Restaurant on Cumberland Hill Road.
At that August meeting, Baldelli-Hunt explained that the site was primarily important to allow trucks through to haul away excavated gravel, but D’Agostino said on Tuesday that it adds more space overall for the athletic complex.
“I cannot envision this project without a state-of-the-art concession stand, locker room, weight room – I mean a weight room, it’s awesome,” he said. “I went to school in Woonsocket, so I remember the weight room here; look what it did for me,” he added, eliciting laughter.
The excavated gravel is a key part of the Cass Park plans and has been hailed by Baldelli-Hunt and D’Agostino as a way to help finance the project. Efforts to begin excavating and selling the gravel were delayed in August when the previous City Council voted down a resolution due to a concern that it left choosing the price-point to D’Agostino’s discretion. With the majority of that council swept out of office in November’s election, Baldelli-Hunt moved quickly to rectify the plan, having the new council vote on a resolution supporting the sale of the gravel hours after being sworn into office on Dec. 6.
The council passed the official resolution, which specified the price D’Agostino was authorized to sell the gravel for, at their first regular meeting two weeks later. On Tuesday, D’Agostino informed the School Committee that the excavation is expected to begin in April and take about a month. During that time, Dionne Track will be closed to the public as a safety precaution.
Baldelli-Hunt and the School Committee only briefly addressed the future of Barry Field, which – although Baldelli-Hunt said the district could continue using it – has dueling plans for its future that both depend on it no longer being used as an athletic facility. That future is complicated by a covenant that restricts the use of the land to educational or recreational purposes.
Baldelli-Hunt has said she wants to use the land to bring a supermarket to Woonsocket, which would require the School Committee to take a vote releasing the land from the covenant.
The School Committee, meanwhile, has been preparing plans for a new consolidated elementary school building under the assumption that it will be constructed at Barry Field. Bourget has made clear that the plans are still in the early stages and that several important details, including the eventual location of the school, are still flexible. Plans and renderings presented to the School Committee by the architect designing the school, however, show it located at Barry Field.
On Tuesday, Baldelli-Hunt said only that the School Committee may want to consider transferring the covenant from Barry Field to Cass Park and the City Council may consider turning the field portions of Cass Park over to the education department.
“There’s potential plans for [Barry Field],” she said. “There’s other plans for that field to be addressed at a later date.”
