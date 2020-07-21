By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – Although officials say it’s still fluid, the plan is in for reopening schools for live classes next month – and it’s a doozy.
Here’s a bit of advice to keep in mind before diving into the details: “live classes” – that’s a relative term. A good deal of the distance learning that became the norm after mid-March in school districts throughout the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic will remain in place as the new academic year begins on Aug. 31.
Among the students who will spend the most time in a classroom, with a live teacher in it, will be the youngest, said School Committee Chairman Paul Bourget.
Pre-K and kindergarten students, as well as sixth-graders at the middle schools, are the only students in the district who will come to school full-time. But full-time doesn’t mean five days a week anymore, either; it means four.
“Everybody stays home on Monday,” said Bourget. “Monday is a virtual learning day.”
And if you’re following this so far, stay tuned. It only gets more complicated from here.
Except for the Pre-K, kindergarten and sixth grade, everyone else in the school district will be on what educators are calling a “hybrid schedule,” which means two days of classroom learning and two more days of distance learning, if you’re counting the Monday. This includes Grades 1-5 at the elementary schools; Grades 7-8 at the middle schools; and Grades 9-12 at Woonsocket High School, according to Bourget.
In order to maintain social distancing on school buses and in classrooms, he said, it was necessary to break the lion’s share of the student body into two groups. Group 1 will come to school on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Group 2 on Thursdays and Fridays. Generally speaking, students whose last names begin with letters A-L will be in Group 1, everyone else will be in Group 2, with letters M-Z.
Siblings can still come to school together if they have different last names that span both groups, but they must all join Group 2.
Thus, most student in the district will come to school no more than three days per week. For reasons similar to the exceptions made for Pre-K and kindergarten students, sixth-graders at the middle schools are to come to school more often because they’re new to the facilities, and educators want to make sure they’re getting enough attention to make the transition smoothly, according to Bourget.
But there are still more tweaks and complications in the schedule for students at Woonsocket High School. Admittedly, said Bourget, all the kinks may not yet have been ironed out, particularly for students involved in hands-on lessons in high school science labs of trade studies at the Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center.
Nevertheless, the bones of the WHS schedule will look much like they do at the middle schools, with Group 1 and Group 2 students rotating on the four-day, full-time regimen.
But that’s about as similar as it gets.
At the high school, each student’s day is broken up into five periods, but only the first will involve a live-teacher classroom experience. The other four will be virtual lessons, led by teachers who are actually elsewhere. As they do from home for distance learning, student will interact with those teachers on their computers.
Every week, the teacher who leads the first-period live class will trade places with another teacher handling a different subject, on a rotating basis. Each rotation cycle will last for weeks to cover all the necessary subject material with at least one live classroom lesson.
It’s possible, said Bourget, that some teachers might be teaching a live classroom and a virtual classroom simultaneously, though even Bourget concedes he has questions about the logistics.
“This whole thing has to be prefaced by saying this plan is fluid,” the chairman said. “This is where we are today. I can tell you as we approach August, I bet you it’s going to change some more. We’re on our own here. Some of the questions we’ve had for the Rhode Island Department of Education are still unanswered.
Aside from whether children are coming to school full-time or on the hybrid schedule, there’s another component of the plan covering students – and teachers – who won’t be coming to school at all.
They’ll be doing nothing but distance learning. And that’s because, Bourget said, those students come from families who, for one reason or another, don’t think it’s worth the risk of coming to school and catching COVID-19. There are some teachers in the district who feel the same way, he said, perhaps because they’re older or they have an underlying health condition – factors they believe could make a bout with the virus fatal for them.
The district will not interfere with families or teachers who want to do distance learning, as long as they have a plausible reason, said Bourget.
“We’re going to let them,” said the chairman.
It’s unknown how many students and teachers will choose distance learning at the moment, but Bourget thinks the figures will turn out to be substantial.
The plan was developed over the last several weeks by the 15-member School Reopening Task Force and its four subcommittees. After about an hour’s worth of discussion, the School Committee unanimously voted to accept the plan after it was presented to them by Schools Supt. Patrick McGee on Wednesday.
While it may be fluid, Bourget said the plan achieves the main goal of thinning out classrooms to attain the social-distancing objectives sought by RIDE, not just for classrooms, but school buses. At the elementary level, Bourget says class sizes, or “pods” as they’re being called, will be limited to about a dozen students. School buses are on track to carry no more than 24 students per trip.
School officials tried canvassing parents to see how many would be providing their own transportation for children coming to school. The school district reached out to every family, but fewer than 1,000 responded – a fraction of the parent community – and not enough to make a good prediction. Nevertheless, Bourget said 52 percent of respondents indicated they would provide their own transportation.
The plan also sets forth the rules students must follow for wearing masks and stepped-up cleaning protocols for school buildings. Students will have to wear a face-covering upon arriving and leaving school, Bourget said, but not while they’re in class as long as they’re appropriately socially distanced. To keep students less mobile, Sodexo, the food service provider for the Woonsocket Education Department, will be serving meals in classrooms.
In order to satisfy the requirements for increased cleaning and sanitizing, the school committed also voted to hire 15 more custodians on Wednesday, Bourget said.
The School Committee was under a deadline from RIDE to develop a plan, because the state education agency wanted a copy for its perusal no later than today.
RIDE is expected to review the district reopening plan and suggest changes where it sees fit, but ultimately Bourget said it will be the responsibility of individual districts to adopt a final plan. A copy will be posted on the district’s web site no later than July 31.
Also, parents, teachers and other members of the school community will be invited to participate in a virtual public hearing about the plan, led by Supt. McGee. The schedule for that opportunity has not been set yet, said Bourget.
“It’s to inform everyone as best we can what’s going to happen,” he said “However, when you come in on day one, who really knows what’s going to happen? This is a battle plan. Battle plans change the minute you hit the ground.”
