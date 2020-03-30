By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – A sixth-grade teacher at Villa Nova Middle School put the city on the map for all the wrong reasons after she allegedly took to social media last weekend with an offer to pay someone infected with Covid-19 to “cough on” President Trump.
A tweet from an account linked to Amy Bednarz apparently went viral – like Covid-19 itself – after it was posted on Twitter Saturday.
“Somebody with Covid-19, I will pay you to cough on #Trump,” the account tweeted.
By Monday morning, officials in the Woonsocket Education Department and members of the School Committee were inundated with angry text messages, e-mails, and telephone calls reacting to the tweet – many from parents asking them to punish Bednarz. School Committee Chairman Paul Bourget said the torrent of reaction came from all over the country and reached multiple school officials.
“I’ve never seen any issue that’s been this rampant,” said Bourget. “It’s a full flurry of activity.”
Bourget wouldn't say he condemned the tweet, but he promised a swift administrative response to the allegation, saying, “The school district is dealing with this.”
“Frankly if what she said is true it should be dealt with,” said Bourget.
Efforts to reach Bednarz were not successful, but the president of the Woonsocket Teachers Guild said union members have spoken to her and she allegedly denied posting the inflammatory tweet.
“As far as I know she said she didn’t do it,” said Partington.
Because she has worked in the school district for fewer than three years, Bednarz is a non-tenured employee, which means she may have fewer due process rights than a full-fledged member of the WTG, the union president said.
Still, Partington said non-tenured teachers are usually afforded the same rights as regular WTG members, including the right to a disciplinary hearing if they are officially accused of wrongdoing. But he said it’s unclear how the situation involving Bednarz would unfold, as it was still a matter of active investigation as of yesterday afternoon.
According to various published reports, Bednarz has allegedly used her Twitter account in the past to harangue members of the school choice movement, which supports alternative learning environments such as mayoral academies and charter schools.
The Trump tweet in which she allegedly invites someone with Covid-19 to cough on the president appeared on a Twitter account identified as @Justme0774. A previous tweet by the same account described the account holder as a sixth-grade English Language Learner (ELL) teacher at Villa Nova.
The entire account was apparently deleted early Monday morning, however.
Bednarz has a Facebook page with photos that appear to match ones from the now-deleted Twitter account.
Bednarz is included on the staff list at Villa Nova Middle School as a sixth grade teacher of English language learners, but her name appears misspelled as “Aimee Bednaraz.”
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said Monday night she was looking into the issue as well.
The brouhaha over the anti-Trump tweet is reminiscent of a similar incident that occurred several years ago, in which Richard Fagnant, then a member of the Zoning Board of Review, shared an image on Facebook of a Marine holding a handgun to President Obama’s head. The episode resulted in the Secret Service paying Fagnant a visit at home, but he was never charged with any criminal offense.
He was later elected to the City Council.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
