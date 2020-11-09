By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – A board seated by the council in June to recommend changes in governance designed to promote racial fairness and diversity came up with many ideas, but none is gaining more traction than resurrecting the old ward system of representation on the City Council.
Councilman John F. Ward gave the concept a nudge a few days ago when the final report of the Racist Policies Review Advisory Board was released.
The panel’s recommendation has been circulating for weeks, however, giving Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt an early opportunity announce her support for a return to the ward system during a mayoral debate in October.
Speaking during the most recent meeting of the City Council, Ward said he researched the issue and discovered that Woonsocket is alone among the state’s six most populous cities in having a council that consists entirely of members who serve at large.
“That’s not to pass judgment on whether at large is right or wrong,” Ward said. “It is simply to point out that we are an outlier in regards to how our council is structured relative to a comparison of other communities throughout the state and (it) tends to be only the smaller communities that have all of the seats at large.”
And it doesn’t appear as if the recommendations of the Racist Policies Review Advisory Board will languish on a shelf somewhere, soon to be forgotten. Upon the urging of Councilman James Cournoyer, the council has already scheduled a work session for tonight to discuss the report, with an eye toward seating a charter review commission that could lead to actual changes.
A ward is basically another word for neighborhood. In theory, anyway, a council representative from a ward would place the highest interest on issues that matter to voters who live in the ward, since those are the only electors who would be allowed to vote for that representative. In the present, at-large system – which has existed for decades – electors, irrespective of where they live, can vote for anyone on the ballot.
In its final report, the Racist Policies Review Advisory Board concluded that the ward system – coupled with term limits – would promote greater diversity and fairer representation on the council. It said wards would also prevent just one neighborhood from producing too many of the council’s members, which is something Baldelli-Hunt highlighted during the debate in October.
There are seven members of the council, and five are from the same neighborhood, she observed.
“These recommendations stem from a desire to avoid over-representation of any one neighborhood within the city limits, to promote a greater probability of more diverse representation on the city council, as well as a need to reduce dynastic-like time served or multi-generational terms in office,” the panel wrote.
As for term limits, the board is recommending that neither the mayor nor members of the city council should be allowed to serve more than four consecutive two-year terms.
While Ward stopped short of endorsing the ward system, he gave his seal of approval to the review board’s call for updating the City Charter. The last time a charter review panel was seated was during the administration of former Mayor Leo Fontaine, in 2010, he said.
“It is time to begin a new charter review process,” Ward said, adding that he hopes the panel would take up all the issues raised by the racist policy board’s report.
The panel’s recommendations also include:
• Deleting the words “and Providence Plantations” from all city documents. In Tuesday’s general election, statewide voters narrowly approved a question to do exactly that with the official name of the state – the State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations. It’s unclear whether passage of the statewide referendum automatically triggers a revision of local forms and documents, however.
• Eliminating the word “his” or “him” from the City Charter and replacing it with alternatives like “they” or “people.”
• Issuing city documents in multiple languages, including Spanish, French, Khmer, Braille and Wolof, a language spoken in parts of West Africa.
• Establishing an external review board to investigate incidents of misconduct within the police department. Currently, police misconduct is subject to only internal review under very limited transparency requirements governed by the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights.
• Creating a standing committee to investigate incidents of racial bias or gender discrimination within the city.
• Establishing a mechanism to prioritize the awarding of contracts to minority and women-owned businesses, even if they’re not the lowest qualified bidder.
The panel was seated by the council in mid-June, amid a flourish of Black Lives Matters protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Its 12 members were Chairman Thomas Gray, Carol Wilson Allen, Nwando Ofokansi, Gigi Desaulniers, Anita Forcier, Ben Lessing, Jeanne Michon, Michael Harris, Sharon Harmon, Pauline Demers, Meagan Gifford and Rufus Bailey Jr.. All have some record of civic involvement and advocacy and some are familiar names, including Gray, a deacon a St. James Baptist Church. Lessing is the head of the city’s largest social service network, Community Care Alliance, Michon is director of the New Beginnings, a food-based mission at All Saints Church, and Forcier is a former school committee member.
About two months ago, the panel asked for more time to complete its work. The council made some adjustments, but not much. The council wanted the panel’s recommendations before the general election because a new city council might not recognize the legitimacy of the panel.
In its final report, however, the panel once again complained of having insufficient time to do a thorough job, partly because it was taking too long to obtain necessary information from the administration.
“The Racist Policies Review Advisory Board was confronted by a number of challenges in getting the information we requested in a timely manner,” the panel wrote. “The time frame established for the board was not appropriate to the gravity of the task, so the board found itself rushing to create policy recommendations.”
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
