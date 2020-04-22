BLACKSTONE — Coming to a drive-in movie theater near you: The Blackstone-Millville Regional High School’s 50th annual commencement exercises to honor the graduating Class of 2020.
The deadly COVID-19 pandemic has put local high school graduations this June in flux. Some school districts in other states have delayed or canceled graduations, while others are scrambling to figure out how commencement exercises can still be celebrated amid strict social distancing guidelines and prohibitions on public gatherings.
BMR school officials are considering a unique venue option for this year’s graduation ceremony scheduled for Friday, June 5 – the Mendon Twin Drive-in on Route 16 in Mendon.
Committeewoman Tammy A. Lemieux says the idea to hold commencement exercises at the drive-in came about as a result of conversations between some committee members and ideas floated by parents on social media.
“I think many people over the past couple of weeks, especially those parents of graduating seniors, are concerned that graduation will be canceled,” Lemieux said at a School Committee meeting last week. “We started to think about options and one that popped up on Facebook was the idea of doing it at a drive-in where families could stay in their cars.”
Lemieux said she emailed an inquiry to the owners of the Mendon Twin Drive-in – brothers Dan and Dave Andelman of Phantom Gourmet fame – and within minutes received an email back saying the school district was welcome to use the facility.
“I’m not saying this is the only option or even the best option, but I think that in order for us to hold our date of June 5 we would need to consider it,” Lemieux told her colleagues on the committee.
The Mendon Twin Drive-in first opened in June 1954. The Andelmans purchased the drive-in in 2014. Now with two screens and capacity for 800 cars, it shows four movies a night.
Proponents say the drive-in is an attractive option for commencement exercises because families would be able to stay in their cars as the graduates walk across some type of stage structure – while practicing safe social distancing – to receive their diplomas. The movie screens could also be used to highlight the graduates accomplishments as well as live graduation speeches.
The ceremony itself would be held during the early afternoon.
Lemieux said she wanted to bring the idea to the full attention of the committee in hopes of trying to put together a plan sooner rather than later.
“My concern about doing something too late is that there will be some students who will be going into the service or to an out-of-state college and we don’t want to exclude any student,” she said.
And with June 5 just seven weeks away, the district would have to make arrangements with the theater soon to reserve that date. Use of the facility would come at a cost, but the owners have indicated any fees would be modest, Lemieux said.
“It’s important that we think about booking that date and getting back to them with details,” she said.
All of that, of course, is dependent on what Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is prepared to announce after May 4.
On March 23, Baker issued an emergency order prohibiting most gatherings of over 10 people in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. The order includes community, civic, public, leisure, or faith-based events, sporting events, concerts, conferences, conventions, fundraisers, parades, fairs, festivals, weddings, funerals, and any similar event or activity that brings together 10 or more persons in any confined indoor or outdoor space.
On March 31, the order was extended and remains in effect until May 4.
“I do think that from a School Committee perspective it’s important that recognition for our students happens as best it can,” said Committee Chairwoman Jane C. Reggio. “It’s particularly important for the senior class that they have acknowledgment of a job well done.”
Schools Superintendent Jason DeFalco said the high school administration is having discussions with senior class advisers on what high school graduation could look like this year.
“I get the sense that within a couple of weeks there will be some decision made to determine what avenue they want to take,” he told the committee.
DeFalco called the drive-in movie idea a “really interesting and creative option,” adding that both High School Principal Michael Dudek and Assistant Principal Keith Ducharme are “intrigued” by the idea.
While waiting to see how school closures and state health guidelines play out in May, Lemieux says she is concerned that BMR’s graduates get they recognition they deserve.
“I have a friend in California and their graduation just got canceled,” she said.
“Not at BMR,” DeFalco responded. “It’s too important. We’ll figure it out.”
