WOONSOCKET — For 10 years, Jennifer Jolicoeur had been planning for this day, collecting more than 200,000 bras to connect into a world record-shattering chain with a singular goal at the end of the chain: to heighten awareness about breast cancer and raise money for research.
Since 2009, Jolicoeur, the founder of Athena’s Home Novelties, has been collecting bras from every corner of the globe in a bid to set a new Guinness Book of World Records benchmark for the longest bra chain in history. The bras have come from Woonsocket, around the world, and even from a stage – some were collected by the rock band All Time Low, from those thrown on stage by raucous fans during their concerts.
More important than breaking a world record, though, is what the chain represents.
Jolicoeur has been raising money for breast cancer research since one of her sales representatives at Athena’s was diagnosed with breast cancer over a decade ago. Athena’s Cup – the bra chain competition – is her unique “romance products’” company’s latest effort to heighten awareness about breast cancer and raise money for research.
Jolicoeur has been collecting donated bras for Athena’s Cup since 2009. The whole effort is coming to fruition now because she’s satisfied she has assembled an amply sufficient quantity of undergarments to beat the standing record of 166,635, set in Australia in 2009.
While the chain assembly began on Friday at the River’s Edge Recreational Complex, it truly started in earnest on Saturday, as more than 50 volunteers per shift were donating their time to a worthy cause.
“It’s a huge, monumental process,” Jolicoeur said of the chain connection. “But we’re making it work.”
Bras were removed from a truck, hooked into groups of 10, then rolled into piles, which were unraveled and then walked past judges who counted the bras as they passed by. The bras were then logged and counted before being measured and ultimately hooked together.
“We’re finding efficiencies,” Jolicoeur added. “We had almost no volunteers on Friday and still connected 8,000.”
At the end of the chain is the hope that a world record will be achieved. Before then, though, Jolicoeur and her team from Athena’s are continuing their effort to find volunteers to help with the bra connection, which continues today from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. before concluding on Tuesday with the official visit from a representative from the Guinness Book of World Records.
“I’d be thrilled to just hit 167,000,” Jolicoeur said with a laugh, noting how labor intensive the process is. “But we need 40 to 50 volunteers a day.”
Despite the exhausting, and occasionally repetitive, nature of the work, there were smiles on the faces of the volunteers Saturday that reached wider than any bra chain possibly could.
“There’s a lot of laughter … This whole thing is about a magical connection,” Jolicoeur said.
“I went on Facebook Live to say thank you and I started crying because it’s so powerful…” she later said. “I’ve envisioned the day and I’ve said it over and over again, but it feels so good. These people love me, they’re friends, students, staff, people I’ve helped in the past have all come through.”
“I could have done this anywhere, but I did it in Woonsocket because it’s a special place to me,” the local business owner continued. “There’s love for the community, love for the women who’ve suffered or lost their battle, those who mourned. It’s powerful.”
The confidence that a world record would be set in Woonsocket was apparent when talking with some of Jolicoeur’s team. Kathleen Remington, a customer care liaison with Athena’s, said: “I think we’re going to do it. Jen gives out that love and it comes back in raising awareness, money, and love to help research and people.”
Jolicoeur, even though she concedes she’s a bit of a worrier, said she’s “optimistic” that a new record will be achieved on Tuesday.
“You want it to happen so bad,” she said.
Jonathan Bissonnette on Twitter @J_Bissonnette
