BLACKSTONE -- One person died in a two-alarm fire that broke out in a two-family home on Auclair Street early Saturday morning.
Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 16 Auclair St., located across from the Stop and Shop plaza on Pulaski Boulevard, at around 2:20 a.m. When crews arrived, there was reportedly already a heavy volume of fire showing, appearing to come from the second floor. One resident was unaccounted for at the scene, according to a witness. Later Saturday morning, the state fire marshal's office confirmed that one adult had died.
Blackstone firefighters were supported with mutual aid from Woonsocket and Bellingham. The fire is under investigation by the Blackstone Fire Department and the state fire marshal's office.
